Photos: First Look at JOHANNES RADEBE: FREEDOM

All new production images have been released for Strictly Come Dancing sensation and international champion Johannes Radebe's first ever UK tour, Johannes Radebe: Freedom, which opened on 16 March in Bridlington Spa and will run through to 1 May 2022, with two performances at London's Peacock Theatre on 1 & 2 April.

Johannes Radebe: Freedom is a celebration of music and dance, from African fusion to fiery Latin, classic dance arrangements and huge party anthems, with a company of exciting dancers. Johannes takes the audience on his personal journey, from growing up in South Africa, to travelling the world, winning titles and starring in Strictly Come Dancing.

Johannes Radebe: Freedom is created by Johannes Radebe and produced by ROYO.