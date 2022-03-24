Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at JOHANNES RADEBE: FREEDOM

The show opened on 16 March in Bridlington Spa and will run through to 1 May 2022, with two performances at London's Peacock Theatre on 1 & 2 April. 

Mar. 24, 2022  

All new production images have been released for Strictly Come Dancing sensation and international champion Johannes Radebe's first ever UK tour, Johannes Radebe: Freedom, which opened on 16 March in Bridlington Spa and will run through to 1 May 2022, with two performances at London's Peacock Theatre on 1 & 2 April.

Johannes Radebe: Freedom is a celebration of music and dance, from African fusion to fiery Latin, classic dance arrangements and huge party anthems, with a company of exciting dancers. Johannes takes the audience on his personal journey, from growing up in South Africa, to travelling the world, winning titles and starring in Strictly Come Dancing.

Johannes Radebe: Freedom is created by Johannes Radebe and produced by ROYO.

Anelisa Lamola
Anelisa Lamola

Ben Rutter and Johannes Radebe
Ben Rutter and Johannes Radebe

Ben Rutter and Johannes Radebe
Ben Rutter and Johannes Radebe

Johannes Radebe and company
Johannes Radebe and company

Johannes Radebe and company
Johannes Radebe and company

Johannes Radebe and company
Johannes Radebe and company

Johannes Radebe and company
Johannes Radebe and company

Johannes Radebe and company
Johannes Radebe and company

Johannes Radebe and company
Johannes Radebe and company

Johannes Radebe and company
Johannes Radebe and company

Johannes Radebe and company
Johannes Radebe and company

Johannes Radebe and company
Johannes Radebe and company

Johannes Radebe and company
Johannes Radebe and company

Johannes Radebe and company
Johannes Radebe and company

Johannes Radebe and Ben Rutter
Johannes Radebe and Ben Rutter

Johannes Radebe
Johannes Radebe

Johannes Radebe
Johannes Radebe

Johannes Radebe
Johannes Radebe

Johannes Radebe
Johannes Radebe

Lowri Evans and Johannes Radebe
Lowri Evans and Johannes Radebe

Lowri Evans and Johannes Radebe
Lowri Evans and Johannes Radebe

Ben Rutter, Lowri Evans and Johannes Radebe
Ben Rutter, Lowri Evans and Johannes Radebe

Kamira Samuel, Johannes Radebe, and Natasha Scrase
Kamira Samuel, Johannes Radebe, and Natasha Scrase



