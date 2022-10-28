Photos: First Look at Erin Caldwell & Nathanael Landskroner in HEATHERS â€“ THE MUSICAL
With the graduating cast leaving the halls of Westerberg High, it's time to welcome in some new students to the cast of Heathers the Musical. Taking on the role of high school geek Veronica Sawyer will be Erin Caldwell and at her side as the dark and moody teen Jason 'J.D' Dean is Nathanael Landskroner.
See photos of the new cast members below!
Continuing as the eponymous 'Heathers' are Maddison Firth as Heather Chandler, Vivian Panka as Heather Duke and Jasmine Beel as Heather McNamara.
They are joined by Ashleigh Harvey (Ms Fleming/Veronica's Mom), Lydia Eliza Roberts (Martha Dunnstock), Tobias Turley (Kurt Kelly), Brandon Gale (Ram Sweeney), Stuart Turner (Ram's Dad, Veronica's Dad, Principal Gowan), Ryan Bennett (Kurt's Dad, Big Bud Dean, Coach Ripper), Elliot David Parkes (Beleaguered geek/ U/S Jason J.D Dean), May Tether (Drama Club Drama Queen/U/S Veronica Sawyer), Lewis Asquith (Hipster Dork / Officer /U/S Kurt's Dad, Kurt Kelly, Coach, Ripper, Big Bud Dean, Principal Gowan, Veronica's Dad), Georgia Gagen (New Wave Party Girl / U/S Heather Chandler, Heather McNamara), Amonik Melaco (Preppy Stud / Officer /U/S: Ram Sweeney), Bayley Hart (Stoner Chick / U/S Ms. Fleming / Veronica's Mom, Martha Dunnstock), Eleanor Morrison-Halliday (Young Republicanette) / U/S Heather Duke) and Billie Bowman (Midwestern Surf Punk / U/S Heather Chandler, Heather McNamara, Heather Duke).
Heathers the Musical, the wickedly funny and high-octane rock musical continues at its original London home at The Other Palace, having re-opened on 25 November 2021, now until 19 February 2023.
Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, the musical started its UK journey with a cult following and was a box office record-breaker at The Other Palace in 2018, before transferring to the Theatre Royal Haymarket for a limited season later that year. The production then returned to the Haymarket and played a hugely successful summer season this year, kick-starting the West End's pandemic recovery. In addition to its London staging's, the production also had a hugely successful UK tour in 2021.
With a dazzling book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, Heathers the Musical is based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all time, and starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. The production is directed by Andy Fickman, with choreography by Thriller Live's Gary Lloyd, designs by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson.
Westerberg High's Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams of popularity may finally come true. Mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody...
Photo credit: Pamela Raith
Maddison Firth, Erin Caldwell, Vivian Panka, Jasmine Beel - Heathers
Vivian Panka, Maddison Firth, Jasmine Beel
Vivian Panka, Maddison Firth, Jasmine Beel
Vivian Panka, Maddison Firth, Jasmine Beel
Erin Caldwell, Lydia Eliza Roberts
Erin Caldwell, Nathanael Landskroner
Erin Caldwell, Nathanel Landskroner
Lydia Eliza Roberts
Erin Caldwell, Maddison Firth
Erin Caldwell, Tobias Turley, Maddison Firth, Brandon Gale
Jasmine Beel, Vivian Panka, Erin Caldwell, Maddison Firth
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
The cast
