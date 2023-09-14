Photos: First Look at EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE UK Tour

Following a record-breaking three-year West End residency, sold out UK & Ireland Tour and Amazon studios award-winning film, the 2023-24 UK Tour of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie opened this week at The Lowry in Salford. The show then visits Sunderland, Nottingham, Bromley, Birmingham, Cardiff, Brighton, Leeds, Blackpool, Llandudno, Oxford, Southampton, Newcastle, Wolverhampton, Woking, London, Bristol, Plymouth, Sheffield, Liverpool, Eastbourne, Portsmouth, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Northampton, Canterbury, Milton Keynes, Hull, Norwich, Bradford and Leicester.

See photos below!

The show stars John Partridge as Hugo / Loco Chanelle from 7 September – 19 November 2023 and 8 January – 23 March 2024. Kevin Clifton plays Hugo / Loco Chanelle from 25 March – 15 July 2024. Hayley Tamaddon plays Miss Hedge from 7 September – 26 November 2023. Giovanna Fletcher plays Miss Hedge from 8 January - 23 March 2024 and Sam Bailey plays Miss Hedge from 25 March – 15 July 2024.

They join Ivano Turco (Get Up, Stand Up!, Cinderella) as Jamie New, Rebecca McKinnis (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End, Dear Evan Hansen, We Will Rock You, Les Misérables) as Margaret New, Shobna Gulati (The Rise and Fall of Little Voice, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie West End and Film, Coronation Street, Brassic) as Ray and Talia Palamathanan (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie Tour and film) as Pritti.

Completing the cast for the 2023-24 UK Tour are KY Kelly (Anthony Gyde) (Laika Virgin), Garry Lee (Sandra Bollock), David McNair (Tray Sophisticay), Akshay St Clair (Dad), Jordan Ricketts (Dean), Liv Ashman (Vicki), Rhiannon Bacchus (Fatimah), Geoff Berrisford (Sayid), Jessica Daugirda (Bex), Finton Flynn(Young Loco Chanelle / Jamie New cover), Annabelle Laing (Becca), Luca Moscardini (Levi), Joshian Omana (Cy), Thomas Walton (Mickey), Takayiah Bailey(Swing) and Georgina Hagen (Understudy Margaret / Ray / Miss Hedge).

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation. Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

Set to an original score of catchy pop tunes by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sellsand writer Tom MacRae (Doctor Who). Choreographed by Sadler’s Wells Associate Artist Kate Prince (Into The Woods, Some Like It Hip Hop, SYLVIA, Message In A Bottle). This musical will have everybody talking about Jamie for years to come.



Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.