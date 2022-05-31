Photos: First Look at Amy Adams and More in THE GLASS MENAGERIE

Second Half Productions has today released production images for The Glass Menagerie, a new revival of Tennessee Williams's celebrated memory play, directed by award-winning director Jeremy Herrin. Performances began on 23 May with Opening Night on 31 May 2022. The Glass Menagerie will run at The Duke of York's Theatre until 27 August.

Jeremy Herrin's bold new staging explores the fragility and fallibility of memory in Tennessee Williams's semi-autobiographical masterpiece. Six-time Academy Award nominated and two-time Golden Globe winning actress Amy Adams takes on the role of one of Williams's most iconic matriarchs Amanda Wingfield, a former Southern Belle living precariously with her two children, Tom and Laura, in a space between past and present. Tony award-nominee Paul Hilton and Tom Glynn-Carney will both play Tom - at different stages of the character's life - with Lizzie Annis as Laura and Victor Alli as Jim O'Connor.

The Glass Menagerie is designed by Vicki Mortimer with lighting design by Paule Constable, video design by Ash J Woodward and is cast by Jessica Ronane CDG. Completing the creative team are costume designer Edward K. Gibbon, composer and sound designer Nick Powell, and design associate Choy-Ping Clarke-Ng.

The Glass Menagerie is the debut production from Second Half Productions, a new entertainment company founded by Jeremy Herrin, Alan Stacey and Rob O'Rahilly, creating innovative work by world-leading artists for stage and screen, breathing new and unexpected life into classic stories and championing extraordinary writing from new and established voices.

Learn more and purchase tickets at www.theglassmenageriewestend. com.