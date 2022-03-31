Photos: First Look at A MONSTER CALL at Rose Theatre, Kingston

All new production images have been released for the Olivier award-winning A MONSTER CALLS, which opens tonight, Thursday 31 March, at Rose Theatre, Kingston and runs until 9 April.

This production will then run at Bristol Old Vic from 13 to 23 April, followed by the Kennedy Center, Washington from 25 May to 12 June.

Starring Anthony Aje as Conor, Bridgette Amofah as Mum, Greg Bernstein as Harry, Nathaniel Christian as Anton, Keith Gilmore as Monster, Eleanor Kane as Lily, Tom Lorcan as Dad, Sarah Quist as Ms Godfrey, Lauran Rae as Sully, Anita Reynolds as Grandma and Paul Sockett Mr Marl, with Raffaella Covino and Samuel Wood. They will be joined by musicians Seamas Carey and Luke Potter.

Thirteen year-old Conor and his mum have managed just fine since his dad moved away. But now his mum is sick and not getting any better. His grandmother won't stop interfering and the kids at school won't look him in the eye. Then, one night, Conor is woken by something at his window. A monster has come walking. It's come to tell Conor tales from when it walked before. And when it's finished, Conor must tell his own story and face his deepest fears.

Based on the novel by Patrick Ness, A MONSTER CALLS is directed by Sally Cookson, with Felix Hayes as Remount Director and Adam Peck as the writer in the room.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan