Photos: First Look EUGENIUS at the Turbine Theatre

Eugenius! is currently playing at The Turbine Theatre at Battersea Power Station. See first look photos from the show! It is a reworked version of the iconic cult musical, which previously ran at The Other Palace in 2018, and in concert form at the London Palladium in 2016.

A thrilling, high-energy 80s-inspired British musical with a superhero-sized heart and an uplifting score.

A show where geeks rule, dreams do come true, and everyone finds the superhero inside themselves.

Leading the cast, as our unlikely hero, Eugene, is Elliott Evans (Kiln - A New Musical) with his two best friends Janey and Feris being played by Jaina Brock-Patel (SIX The Musical) and James Hameed (Be More Chill).

Completing the cast is Naomi Alade (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical) as Eugenie (Swing), Dominic Andersen (What's New Pussycat?) as Gerhard/Tough Man/Dad, Joseph Beach (Ortistic Augasm) as Evil Lord Hector, Lara Denning (Matilda) as Lex, Louis Doran (Bugsy Malone) as Eugenie (Swing), Maddison Firth (Heathers The Musical) as Carrie/Super-Hot Lady, Sebastian Harwood (Treason The Musical In Concert) as Eugenie (Swing) and Rhys Taylor (Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as Theo/Space Diva.

Boasting a pulsating soundtrack, streamed by millions and heard across 125 countries, Eugenius! is a hilarious love letter to the iconic movies, comic books and nostalgia of the 80's. A champion of the underdog, a place where anyone can become the hero. With our legion of Eugenies we're set to prove that together we are mighty.

The musical is written by Ben Adams and Chris Wilkins and is directed by Hannah Chissick. It will run at The Turbine Theatre from Friday 17 March until Sunday 28 May 2023. Musical Direction by Nick Pinchbeck, Set and Lighting Design by Andrew Exeter, Sound Design by Alistair Penman and Video by Andy Walton with Choreography by Aaron Renfree. Photo Credit: Pamela Raith