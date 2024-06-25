Photos: First Look At the UK Tour of 101 DALMATIANS THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



101 Dalmatians has released production photos featuring cast Kym Marsh (Cruella de Vil), Charles Brunton (Casper), Victoria Compson-Bradford (Swing), Ross Dorrington (Ensemble), Benjamin Durham (Ensemble), Jessie Elland (Danielle), Benedict Hastings (Ensemble), Danny Hendrix (Jasper), Linford Johnson (Pongo), Lottie Johnson (Ensemble), Rachel Lea-Gray (Ensemble), Tom Norman (Ensemble), Hugo Rolland (Ensemble), Lindo Shinda (Ensemble), Eugene Shire (Swing), Samuel Thomas (Tom), Emma Thornett (Perdi) and Jasmine Triadi (Ensemble).

When fashionista Cruella de Vil plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat, there’s trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdi and their litter of adorable, tail-wagging young pups. This classic canine caper is brought to life on stage with spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, hilarious songs and irresistible puppies!

After launching in Wimbledon the production will visit Birmingham, Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester, Manchester, Belfast, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Southend, Dublin, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Woking, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, York, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford and Brighton.

For more information visit www.101dalmatians.co.uk

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

