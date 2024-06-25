Photos: First Look At the UK Tour of 101 DALMATIANS THE MUSICAL

This classic canine caper is brought to life on stage with spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, hilarious songs and irresistible puppies!
101 Dalmatians has released production photos featuring cast Kym Marsh (Cruella de Vil), Charles Brunton (Casper), Victoria Compson-Bradford (Swing), Ross Dorrington (Ensemble), Benjamin Durham (Ensemble), Jessie Elland (Danielle), Benedict Hastings (Ensemble), Danny Hendrix (Jasper), Linford Johnson (Pongo), Lottie Johnson (Ensemble), Rachel Lea-Gray (Ensemble), Tom Norman (Ensemble), Hugo Rolland (Ensemble), Lindo Shinda (Ensemble), Eugene Shire (Swing), Samuel Thomas (Tom), Emma Thornett (Perdi) and Jasmine Triadi (Ensemble).
When fashionista Cruella de Vil plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat, there’s trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdi and their litter of adorable, tail-wagging young pups. This classic canine caper is brought to life on stage with spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, hilarious songs and irresistible puppies!
After launching in Wimbledon the production will visit Birmingham, Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester, Manchester, Belfast, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Southend, Dublin, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Woking, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, York, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford and Brighton.
Photo Credit: Johan Persson
Charles Brunton, Kym Marsh, Danny Hendrix
Linford Johnson, Samuel Thomas, Charles Brunton, Danny Hendrix, Jessie Elland
Hugo Rolland, Lottie Johnson, Ross Dorrington
Linford Johnson, Jessie Elland
Ross Dorrington, Jasmine Triadi
Emma Thornett, Samuel Thomas, Jessie Elland, Linford Johnson
Linford Johnson, Samuel Thomas, Jessie Elland, Emma Thornett
Kym Marsh and Ensemble
Ross Dorrington, Emma Thornett, Hugo Rolland, Linford Johnson, Lottie Johnson, Jasmine Triadi
Kym Marsh and Company
Jessie Elland, Samuel Thomas and Company
Samuel Thomas, Danny Hendrix, Jessie Elland, Charles Brunton
Kym Marsh and Company
