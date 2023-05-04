Photos: First Look at The World Premiere Of NUL POINTS! Opening Tonight at The Union Theatre

The show is a new Eurovision comedy by Martin Blackburn.
Adèle Anderson, Charlotte East, Marcus J. Foreman, Sean Huddlestan and Kane Verrall star in the world premiere of NUL POINTS!, a new Eurovision comedy by Martin Blackburn. See photos from the production below!
Josh loves Eurovision. He knows every insane figure and fact. Ukraine entering a guy in a hamster wheel. Ireland with Dustin the Turkey. The Russian grannies. And each May he hosts a Eurovision party - the highlight of his year. Join this hilarious rollercoaster of a journey over 10 years of Eurovision Parties from 2012 to 2022 as Josh bestows his guests with Bucks Fizz, Euro-V trivia and games of Eurovision truth or dare. Will they Rise Like a Phoenix, get Ooh Aah, Just a Little Bit...or meet their Waterloo with NUL POINTS!?
The performance on Saturday 13 May will start at 5.00pm to be followed by a Eurovision party including a screening of the Eurovision Final live in the theatre.
Creative Team: Director William Spencer, Designer David Shields, Producer Peter Bull Associate producer Conor Dye.
Photo Credit: East Photography
Kane Verrall, Marcus J. Foreman, Sean Huddlestan
Kane Verrall, Marcus J. Foreman, Charlotte East
Sean Huddlestan, Kane Verrall, Marcus J. Foreman
Kane Verrall
Charlotte East, Marcus J. Foreman
Adele Anderson, Kane Verrall, Sean Huddlestan