Photos: First Look At POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL At Southwark Playhouse Borough

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



See first look photos of POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL at Southwark Playhouse Elephant. The limited run will run through 20 April 2024. After five sell-out years at the Edinburgh Fringe, POLICE COPS return with a new version of their first ever musical.

Featuring a brand-new score written by Brit Award winning Ben Adams (Eugenius! The Musical), the Police Cops are bringing their fast paced, action packed physical comedy back to the stage in their biggest show yet.

Returning are creators Zachary Hunt, Nathan Parkinson and Tom Roe, with Melinda Orengo and Natassia Bustamante.

USA, 1980. In an era of tight jeans, fast cars, and uncompromising facial hair, a pair of mismatched police cops are on the case to bring down the baddest cat in America!

Written by multi award winning comedy company POLICE COPS with an original score by Brit Award winning BEN ADAMS (Eugenius), POLICE COPS THE MUSICAL returns with more madness, more jokes and even more lucky eggs.

The creative team is Rich Morris (Musical Supervision, Arrangements and Orchestrations), Matt Cole (Choreographer), Andrew Exeter (Set & Lighting), Charlie Smith (Sound) Gabriel Chernick (Musical Director) and Pearson Casting (Casting Director).