Photos: First Look At FAITH HEALER At Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Production photos have been released for the major revival of Brian Friel’s powerful stage mystery Faith Healer, directed by Artistic Director Rachel O’Riordan at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. Faith Healer is playing at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre from 14 March – 13 April, with opening night for press on 20 March.



Starring in the production is one of Ireland’s most respected stage actors Declan Conlon, playing Frank, who is also reuniting with director Rachel O’Riordan after previously working together on Come on Home (Abbey Theatre, Dublin). Declan is joined by Nick Holder, playing Teddy (Assassins at Chichester Festival Theatre) and Justine Mitchell, whose work includes Dancing at Lughnasa (National Theatre), Channel 4 hit series Derry Girls and Sally Rooney’s Conversation with Friends (BBC), who is playing Grace.

Voted in the Independent’s top 40 plays of all time, Faith Healer is regarded as a modern classic, interrogating truth and identity with skilful stage mastery. Rachel O’Riordan’s direction of Faith Healer follows recent triumphs Iphigenia in Splott (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre) and Romeo & Julie (National Theatre), of which the former was voted as The Guardian’s top theatre show of 2022.

Faith Healer is designed by Colin Richmond, the lighting design is by Paul Keogan, composition and sound design is by Anna Clock, and casting by Sophie Parrott CDG.