Photos: First Look At David Oyelowo And More In CORIOLANUS At The National Theatre

The National Theatre today releases production photos for Shakespeare’s Coriolanus, directed by National Theatre Associate Lyndsey Turner (Under Milk Wood, The Crucible) and featuring David Oyelowo (Selma, Lawmen: Bass Reeves) in the titular role, ahead of Press Night on Tuesday 24 September.

The production, which follows Rome’s most celebrated warrior as he becomes its most dangerous enemy, is playing the Olivier theatre until 9 November.

Unrivalled in the art of war, undefeated on the field of battle, Coriolanus is Rome’s greatest soldier. When a legendary victory brings the opportunity of high office, he is persuaded to stand for election. But while populist politicians tell the people what they want to hear, Coriolanus refuses to play the game. As Rome’s most celebrated warrior becomes its most dangerous enemy, the future of the city and its hero hangs in the balance.

The cast includes Luke Aquilina, Chereen Buckley, Anushka Chakravarti, Anton Cross, Patrick Elue, Peter Forbes, Ashley Gerlach, Sam Hazeldine, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Kemi-Bo Jacobs, Marcia Lecky, Conor McLeod, Jordan Metcalfe, Pamela Nomvete, David Oyelowo, Richard Pryal, Jordan Rhys, Oliver Senton, Stephanie Street, Jo Stone-Fewings and John Vernon. Four young performers will also share the role of Young Marcius across the season: Kyron Allen, Deniro-Carter Bhola, Kaelum Nelson and Cale Cole.

The creative team includes director Lyndsey Turner, set designer Es Devlin, costume designer Annemarie Woods, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, sound designer Tom Gibbons, video designer Ash J Woodward, fight director Sam Lyon-Behan, composer Angus MacRae, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, voice coaches Cathleen McCarron and Shereen Ibrahim, associate set designer Claudia Fragoso, associate costume designer Philip Engleheart, associate wigs, hair and make-up designer Adele Brandman, and staff director Júlia Levai.

The season will run in the Olivier theatre until 9 November 2024, with a press performance on Tuesday 24 September.

Photo Credit: Misan Harriman



