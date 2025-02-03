Photos: FIGARO: AN ORIGINAL MUSICAL At The London Palladium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Check out production photos for Figaro: An Original Musical receiving its world premiere tonight at the London Palladium. The two fully-staged concert performances take place on Monday 3 February & Tuesday 4 February 2025.

Jon Robyns plays the title role of Figaro. Jon Robyns has taken to the stage in some of the most iconic roles in musical theatre including The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera (His Majesty’s Theatre); Jean Valjean and Marius in Les Misérables (Sondheim Theatre), King George in Hamilton (Victoria Palace) and Princeton/Rod in Avenue Q (Original London Cast, Noel Coward & Gielgud Theatres).

Olivier Award nominated and Six: The Musical’s original Katherine Howard, Aimie Atkinson plays the role of Lucia. Aimie has also played the central role of Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman: The Musical at the Savoy Theatre, Rem in the sell-out world premiere of Death Note In Concert at the London Palladium and The Lyric Theatre and Daniela in In the Heights at King’s Cross Theatre. Aimie won the BBC Voice of Musical Theatre in 2006 and her debut album Step Inside Love was released in 2017.

After leading the World Premiere Cast Recording release of Figaro, Cayleigh Capaldi takes to the stage for the World Premiere production in her West End debut in the role of Sienna. Recently starring as Elsa in the regional premiere of Disney’s Frozen in Tuacahn, USA, Cayleigh is currently a member of the cast of Off-Broadway hit, Titanique, playing the role of Rose.

Completing the full line up, Coronation Street’s Daniel Brocklebank plays Antonio, Ava Brennan (Hamilton, Les Miserables, Lion King) plays Gia, Cian Service-Eagle (Oliver, Les Miserables, The Witches) plays Gianni, Sophia Goodman (Matilda the Musical, Les Miserables) plays Amelia and Maggie Solimine makes her West End debut in the roles of Ensemble/Standby. Casting is by Harry Blumenau.

Jo Goodwin (My Fair Lady, An Officer and a Gentleman) is choreographer alongside musical director Caitlin Morgan (Six: The Musical, Burlesque), costume designer Sophia Pardon (The Wizard of Oz, Once), set designer Justin Williams (Your Lie In April, Death Note) and lighting designer Alex Musgrave (The White Factory, You Are Here).

Figaro: An Original Musical is brought to the stage by a stellar creative team that includes the show’s creators and book writers, singer/songwriter, Ashley Jana (who has over 60 million streams of her music online) and award-winning director and writer Will Nunziata (whose production of White Rose: The Musical just finished an acclaimed run off-Broadway and will be making its UK premiere in later in 2025). Michael Lamon (Lead Producer) is a Tony Award® winning producer with credits including Merrily We Roll Along, A Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window, and SMASH (2025). Van Dean (Executive Producer) is a Tony Award® and GRAMMY Award winning producer of 15 Broadway musicals and plays including Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club and Jagged Little Pill plus is a co-producer of the forthcoming film musical Kiss of the Spider Woman starring Jennifer Lopez.

Figaro: An Original Musical is the hauntingly beautiful tale of Sienna, a young woman who dreams of singing but feels imprisoned by her life on her father's farm. When a chance encounter with two young orphans thrusts her into the life of a travelling performer, she meets the handsome Figaro, who promises to make all her dreams come true - but there is always a price to fame. Part love story, part mystery, Sienna's journey to discover herself and live the life she always wanted is fraught with twists and turns until it culminates in a moment that will change the course of her life forever.

Tickets for Figaro: An Original Musical In Concert at the London Palladium are on sale now HERE.

Comments