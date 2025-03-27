Photos: FAYGELE World Premiere at Marylebone Theatre First Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ilan Galkoff, Ben Caplan, Clara Francis, Andrew Paul, and Yiftach Mizrahi will star in the world premiere of Shimmy Braun’s Faygele, directed by Hannnah Chissick ((Jerry’s Girls, Menier Chocolate Factory, Amour, Charing Cross Theatre), at London’s Marylebone Theatre from Wednesday 30 April - Saturday 31 May.

At 13, Ari Freed’s world is upended in an instant - when, at his Bar Mitzvah celebration, his father strikes him down with a single word: Faygele. The sting fractures his already delicate sense of self, forcing him into a battle he never asked for.

Faygele is a story of survival in the space between faith and identity, love and duty, past and future - unraveling the complexities of Ari’s adolescence and the relationships that shape him.

