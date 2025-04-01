Photos: Ewan McGregor, Kate Fleetwood and Elizabeth Debicki in MY MASTER BUILDER Rehearsals

The production opens on 29 April 2025 at Wyndham's Theatre, with previews from 17 April, and runs until 12 July.
Elizabeth Debicki, Kate Fleetwood, David Ajala, Mirren Mack, and Ewan McGregor will star in My Master Builder - a new play by American playwright and screenwriter Lila Raicek. Get a first look at rehearsal photos here!
Directed by Michael Grandage, the Artistic Director of MGC, who also co-produces with MarketStall and Seaview, the production opens on 29 April 2025 at Wyndham's Theatre, with previews from 17 April, and runs until 12 July.
On the eve of July 4th in the Hamptons, Elena Solness, a publishing magnate, is preparing to throw a party to celebrate her architect husband, Henry Solness, as he unveils his latest masterpiece. Their already vulnerable union is shattered by the unexpected arrival of Mathilde, a former student of Henry's, with whom he previously shared an intimate connection. As the evening unfolds, each find themselves face to face with a reckoning that indelibly tilts the axis of their lives.
Inspired by Ibsen, My Master Builder is a startling new play by Lila Raicek that lays bare the vulnerabilities we expose, when we leave ourselves open to love.
Photo credit: Johan Persson
Elizabeth Debicki and Ewan McGregor
Kate Fleetwood and David Ajala
Elizabeth Healey, Richard Ede, Kai Antoine, and Jane Mahady
