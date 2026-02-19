Casting Details Announced for MONA LOSER Workshop at Birmingham Hippodrome

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Casting has been announced for workshop performances of Mona Loser at Birmingham Hippodrome.

Produced by Tim Johanson Productions with Birmingham Hippodrome, Mona Loser is a contemporary musical set in the music industry about viral fame, fakery, and identity, drawing inspiration from Mary Shelley's Frankenstein and the modern monsters created on and offline.

Featuring an original pop score by Kit Buchan and Jim Barne, and directed by Tim Jackson, the workshop marks the second ever chance for audiences to glimpse this work-in-development as it continues its creation and development process. The project is supported by Birmingham Hippodrome's New Musical Theatre Department, the UK's first in house department dedicated to developing original musical theatre.

Due to exceptional demand, a final allocation of tickets has been released for these previously sold-out workshop performances.

The cast includes Abigail Amin (Ink – Directed by Danny Boyle), Oliver award winner Stephen Ashfield (Becoming Nancy, Birmingham REP), Jeevan Braich (Starlight Express, Troubador Wembley), Carla Dixon-Hernandez (Mrs. Doubtfire the Musical, West End), Aaron Lee Lambert (Evita, London Palladium), Nic Myers (Brigadoon, Regents Park Open Air Theatre)

Further creatives joining the team include Joe Beighton (Musical Supervisor) and Olivia Laydon for Jill Green Casting (Casting Director).

Mona Loser is at Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio Tuesday 10 – Saturday 14 March. Tickets can be booked at birminghamhippodrome.com