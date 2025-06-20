Photos: ESTATE In Rehearsal At The National Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Theatre has released first look rehearsal photos of the world premiere of The Estate, the remarkable debut play by Shaan Sahota, directed by Daniel Raggett (Accidental Death of an Anarchist). BAFTA winning actor Adeel Akhtar (Fool Me Once) plays Angad, an ambitious politician in this razor-sharp exploration of family, power and the lies we tell about ourselves. The Estate will run in the Dorfman theatre from 9 July until 23 August 2025, the first production back in the auditorium since it was closed for government funded capital works in November 2024.

Full cast includes Shelley Conn (Bridgerton) as Malicka, Dinita Gohil (The Father and the Assassin) as Sangeeta, Thusitha Jayasundera (The House of Bernarda Alba) as Gyan, Humphrey Ker (Welcome to Wrexham) as Ralph Hughes, Fode Simbo (Samuel Takes a Break...) as Isaac and Helena Wilson (The Hills of California) as Petra.

Being the favourite comes at a price

The leader of the opposition has been forced to resign in a scandal. Against the odds Angad Singh emerges as the favourite.

He could win, he could make history, he could really change things – as long as his sisters keep their mouths shut.

Director Daniel Raggett is joined by an artistic team that includes set designer Chloe Lamford, costume designer Khadija Raza, lighting designer Jessica Hung Han Yun, composer Asaf Zohar, sound designer Mike Winship, movement director Polly Bennett, fight director Alex Payne, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG, voice coach Shereen Ibrahim and staff director Molly Stacey.

Playing in the Dorfman theatre from 9 July to 23 August 2025, press performance Thursday 17 July 2025, 7pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

Adeela??Akhtar, Daniel Raggett

Adeela??Akhtar

Helenaa??Wilson, Molly Stacey

Adeela??Akhtar and Helenaa??Wilson

Fodea??Simbo

Dinitaa??Gohil

Shelleya??Conn,Thusithaa??Jayasundera

THE ESTATE Cast

Shelleya??Conn

Shaan Sahota

Adeela??Akhtar, Humphreya??Ker, Fodea??Simbo, and Helenaa??Wilson

Comments