Photos: Doreene Blackstock & More in A RAISIN IN THE SUN Rehearsals

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Headlong is presenting new staging of A Raisin in the Sun by director Tinuke Craig (Trouble in Butetown, Jitney, Crave, The Color Purple).

See rehearsal photos below!

​

Doreene Blackstock (Sex Education, Unknown Rivers) plays Lena, Joséphine-Fransilja Brookman (High Times and Dirty Monsters, A Pigment of Your Imagination, Macbeth ) plays Beneatha, Cash Holland (A Streetcar Named Desire, Odyssey, Julius Caesar ) plays Ruth, Solomon Israel (Jitney, The Barber Shop Chronicles, Miss Littlewood) plays Walter Lee, Gilbert Kyem Jnr plays George (The Milkmans Purpose, Love Speech), Kenneth Omole (Top Boy, Macbeth, Barbershop Chronicles) plays Joseph/Bobo and Jonah Russell (Arms and the Man, I, Joan, The Brilliant Friend) plays Karl. The role of Travis will be performed by Jayden Dias, Josh Ndlovu and Adiel Magaji in Leeds and Oxford, and by Jeriah Kibusi and Oliver Dunkley in London and Nottingham.

A Raisin in the Sun premieres at Leeds Playhouse (13-28 Sep) before touring to Oxford Playhouse (2-5 Oct), Lyric Hammersmith Theatre (8 Oct - 2 Nov) and Nottingham Playhouse (5-16 Nov).

The full creative team are Tinuke Craig (Director), Cécile Trémolières (Set Designer) Maybelle Laye (Costume Designer), Dominique Hamilton (Wigs, Hair & Make up Designer) Max Pappenheim (Composer & Sound Designer), Joshua Pharo (Lighting Designer), Sarita Piotrowski (Movement Director), Haruka Kuroda (Fight & Intimacy Director), Aundrea Fudge (Voice & Dialect Coach), Phillipe Cato (Associate Director), Ruta Irbite (Design Associate), Luke Haywood (Lighting Associate), Lotte Hines (Casting Director) and Joi Gresham (Literary Trustee).

A Raisin in the Sun is a Headlong, Leeds Playhouse, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and Nottingham Playhouse co-production.

Groundbreaking and challenging, Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun broke barriers as the first play by a Black woman on Broadway. This classic family drama full of humour and heart remains relevant and powerful in a world still divided by inequality.

​In a rented apartment on Chicago’s South Side, the Younger family is full of hope, dreams, grief, and big plans. Their beloved father has died, and the money from his life insurance policy could change their lives. Mama wants to put down roots in a home of her own. Her daughter Beneatha has her heart set on becoming a doctor. But her son Walter Lee thinks the money is his to spend — and he’s willing to sacrifice his values and his family to get what he wants. Each must face what it means to escape the confines of a segregated society. How do you create a meaningful life in a world designed to keep you down?

Director Tinuke Craig said: “It is a privilege to once again work alongside the creative powerhouse that is Headlong in their 50th year after collaborating on Jitney in 2021 whilst continuing my ongoing Artistic Associate role with Lyric Hammersmith Theatre. Now, the time is right to bring Lorraine Hansberry’s classic A Raisin in the Sun back to the stage in a relevant, fresh new production for today.”

​

For more information on Headlong at 50 visit headlong.co.uk.

Photo credit: Marc Brenner

Comments