Photos: David Tennant and the Cast of GOOD in Rehearsal

The play will show from Wednesday 5 October to Saturday 24 December 2022. 

Sep. 21, 2022  

Rehearsals have begun for Dominic Cooke's new production of C.P. Taylor's Good, starring David Tennant, Elliot Levey, and Sharon Small. Further casting includes Rebecca Bainbridge, Izaak Cainer, Jamie Cameron, Jim Creighton, Edie Newman and Lizzie Schenk. Check out photos below!

Produced by Fictionhouse and Playful Productions, Good will play a strictly limited 11-week season at the Harold Pinter Theatre from Wednesday 5 October (press night Wednesday 12 October) to Saturday 24 December 2022.

As the world faces a World War, John Halder, a decent, intelligent, music-loving German professor, finds himself swept along in a movement that crescendos towards an unthinkable finale. Good is a warning for our times.

Olivier Award-winning director Dominic Cooke reimagines one of Britain's most powerful, political plays with David Tennant returning to the West End alongside Elliot Levey and Sharon Small, for 11 weeks only.

GOOD will be the debut West End production for Fictionhouse, an independent producing company, established by Dominic Cooke and Kate Horton. Their long and fruitful working relationship, which began at the Royal Shakespeare Company, developed into a celebrated partnership at the Royal Court Theatre where they were Artistic Director and Executive Director respectively from 2007 - 2014. At the Royal Court they produced over 100 new plays and were the original producing team behind a series of notable award-winning productions including Jez Butterworth's Jerusalem, Nick Payne's Constellations and Mike Bartlett's c*ckall of which have received recent West End revivals. Their productions have been nominated for 210 major awards, winning 59, and their partnership saw the development and launch of an exciting new generation of playwrights including Mike Bartlett, Polly Stenham, Bola Agbaje, Nick Payne, Lucy Kirkwood and Tarell Alvin McCraney. Recent productions include The Normal Heart by Larry Kramer (NT, London) and current projects include The Music Man (Broadway) and The Narcissist (Chichester Festival Theatre).

Tickets now on sale from www.goodtheplay.com

Photo Credit: Johan Persson


