Photos: Check Out the All New Puppets Joining IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLD

The production opens at Birmingham Rep on 1 February, and runs until 11 March 2023. 

Jan. 13, 2023  

Suella Braverman, Nigel Farage, Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Volodymyr Zelenskyy will join the cast of the new stage production Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World which opens at Birmingham Rep on 1 February, and runs until 11 March 2023.

Never seen before photos of their puppets in rehearsal can be seen below!

With a creative team that includes original Spitting Image co-creator, Roger Law, alongside a comedy tour de force writing team of Al Murray, Matt Forde and Sean Foley, Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World promises to be the unmissable, laugh-out-loud show to kick-start 2023.

The full creative team is: Director Sean Foley, writers Al Murray, Matt Forde and Sean Foley, Caricaturist Supremo Roger Law, Set Designer, Alice Power, Video Designer Nina Dunn, Sound Designer Paul Groothuis, Lighting Designer Tim Mitchell, Puppet Master Scott Brooker, Costume Designer Lotte Collet, Choreographer Lizzi Gee, Composer Felix Hagan, Production Manager John Rowland, Associate Director Nyasha Gudo, Associate Sound Designer Simon King, Assistant Set Designer Catherine Morgan, Puppet Casting Director Mikey Brett, Creators of Spitting Image Peter Fluck and Roger Law, Producer for Birmingham Rep Chloe Naldrett, General Manager Emma Brunjes and Executive Producers Richard Allen-Turner and Jon Thoday for Avalon.

The puppeteers are: Will Palmer, Tom Quinn, Katie Bradley, Rayo Patel, Paula Brett, Jojo Lin, Kaidan Dawkins, Chand Martinez, Pena Liyambo, Faye Weerasinghe, Bertie Harris and Helen Parke.

The voice-over artists will be announced soon.

Jacob Rees-Mogg

Nigel Farage, Jacob Rees-Mogg

Nigel Farage

Prince William, Duke of Sussex

Suella Braverman

Suella Braverman

Zelenskyy




