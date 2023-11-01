Photos: Check Out All New Photos From FROZEN in London

All new photos have been released from the West End production of Frozen! Plus, the musical has also announced its Christmas schedule!

With music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book by Jennifer Lee, and directed by Michael Grandage, the production opened at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in August 2021, receiving 7 WhatsOnStage Awards – the most of any production - and 4 Olivier Award nominations, including Best New Musical.

The current cast includes Jenna Lee-James (Elsa), Laura Dawkes (Anna), Jammy Kasongo (Kristoff), Craig Gallivan (Olaf), Oliver Ormson (Hans), Richard Frame (Duke of Weselton); and alternating the role of Sven, Mikayla Jade and Ashley Birchall. Continuing as part of the ensemble are Rhianne Alleyne, Marianne Bardgett, Rebecca Botterill, Gabrielle Cocca, Laura Emmitt, Jemal Felix, Jordan Fox, Molly Francis, Matt Gillett, Dominic Adam Griffin, Jordan Livesey, Isabella Glanznig Santos, Ben Irish (Pabbie), Justin-Lee Jones, Aoife Kenny, Harriet Samuels, Jacqui Sanchez (Queen Iduna), Jak Skelly (Oaken/Bishop, Caitlin Tipping, Anna Woodside, and Rodney Vubya; who will be joined by Oliver Brenin, Ashley J Daniels (King Agnarr), Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly (Bulda), George Hinson, Jonathan Milton, and Ed Wade.

Frozen Christmas Schedule

Wed 20 Dec – 7pm

Thu 21 Dec – 2pm & 7pm

Fri 22 Dec – 2pm & 7pm

Sat 23 Dec – 1pm & 5.30pm

Sun 24 Dec – 1pm

Mon 25 Dec – no show (Christmas Day)

Tue 26 Dec – no show (Boxing Day)

Wed 27 Dec – 5.30pm

Thu 28 Dec – 2pm & 7pm

Fri 29 Dec – 2pm & 7pm

Sat 30 Dec – 1pm & 5.30pm

Sun 31 Dec – 1pm

Mon 1 Jan - no show (New Year’s Day)

Tue 2 Jan – no show

Wed 3 Jan – 2pm

Thu 4 Jan – 2pm & 7pm

Fri 5 Jan – 7pm

Sat 6 Jan – 1pm & 5.30pm

Sun 7 Jan – 1pm & 5.30pm

Regular performance schedule resumes w/c 8 Jan

Wed – Sat 7pm

Thu matinee 2pm

Sat matinee 2.30pm

Sun 1pm & 5.30pm

Photo Credit: Johan Persson