Photos: COSÌ FAN TUTTE Returns to the London Coliseum With New Cast

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

English National Opera is presenting COSÌ FAN TUTTE by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, with a libretto by Lorenzo Da Ponte, at the London Coliseum. The production will run from 6–21 February 2026 and will be conducted by Dinis Sousa, with direction by Phelim McDermott. See photos of the production.

Originally premiered in 2014 and most recently revived in 2022, the production relocates the opera’s setting from 18th-century Naples to 1950s Coney Island. It is a co-production with New York’s Metropolitan Opera and is produced in collaboration with Improbable.

The cast is led by soprano Lucy Crowe as Fiordiligi and mezzo-soprano Taylor Raven as Dorabella. Joining them as Ferrando and Guglielmo are tenor Joshua Blue and baritone Darwin Prakash, with bass-baritone Andrew Foster-Williams appearing as Don Alfonso and soprano Ailish Tynan as Despina.

McDermott’s ENO directing credits also include Aida and Philip Glass’s Akhnaten, Satyagraha, and The Perfect American. Sousa currently serves as Music Director of the Royal Northern Sinfonia and is the founder and artistic director of Orquestra XXI.

The creative team includes associate director Peter Relton, set designer Tom Pye, costume designer Laura Hopkins, lighting designer Paule Constable, revival lighting designer Gary James, and translator Jeremy Sams. A 12-member skills ensemble will join the ENO Chorus, appearing as circus performers and supporting the staging.

A semi-staged concert version of Così fan tutte, directed by Ruth Knight and featuring the same cast, will be presented at The Bridgewater Hall on 27 and 28 February 2026, with Alexander Joel conducting the Orchestra of ENO.

At the London Coliseum, performances will take place on 6, 10, 11, 17, and 19 February at 7:00 p.m.; 14 February at 3:00 p.m.; and 21 February at 1:00 p.m. A BSL-interpreted performance will be offered on 17 February at 7:00 p.m. The opera will be performed in English, with surtitles projected above the stage. Tickets start at £15, with free tickets available for under-21s and discounted tickets for audience members aged 21–35.

Photo Credit: James Glossop



The Cast of ENO's Così fan tutte

The Cast of ENO's Così fan tutte

The Cast of ENO's Così fan tutte

The Cast of ENO's Così fan tutte

The Cast of ENO's Così fan tutte

The Cast of ENO's Così fan tutte

The Cast of ENO's Così fan tutte

Taylor Raven, Skills Ensemble

Taylor Raven, Skills Ensemble

Taylor Raven, Darwin Prakash

Skills Ensemble

Lucy Crowe, Taylor Raven

Lucy Crowe, Darwin Prakash

Joshua Blue, Lucy Crowe, Taylor Raven, Darwin Prakash

Andrew Foster-Williams, Skills Ensemble

Duncan Meadows, Lucy Crowe, Joshua Blue