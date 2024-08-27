Photos: CORIOLANUS in Rehearsals at the National Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Theatre has released a first look from the rehearsal room of its upcoming production of Shakespeare’s Coriolanus, directed by National Theatre Associate Lyndsey Turner (Under Milk Wood, The Crucible) and featuring David Oyelowo (Selma, Lawmen: Bass Reeves) in the titular role as Rome’s most celebrated warrior who then becomes its most dangerous enemy. The production will play the Olivier theatre from 11 September to 9 November.

Check out the photos below!

Unrivalled in the art of war, undefeated on the field of battle, Coriolanus is Rome’s greatest soldier. When a legendary victory brings the opportunity of high office, he is persuaded to stand for election. But while populist politicians tell the people what they want to hear, Coriolanus refuses to play the game. As Rome’s most celebrated warrior becomes its most dangerous enemy, the future of the city and its hero hangs in the balance.

The cast includes Luke Aquilina, Chereen Buckley, Anushka Chakravarti, Anton Cross, Patrick Elue, Peter Forbes, Ashley Gerlach, Sam Hazeldine, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Kemi-Bo Jacobs, Marcia Lecky, Conor McLeod, Jordan Metcalfe, Pamela Nomvete, David Oyelowo, Richard Pryal, Jordan Rhys, Oliver Senton, Stephanie Street, Jo Stone-Fewings and John Vernon. Four young performers will also share the role of Young Marcius across the season: Kyron Allen, Deniro-Carter Bhola, Kaelum Nelson and Cale Cole.

The creative team includes director Lyndsey Turner, set designer Es Devlin, costume designer Annemarie Woods, lighting designer Tim Lutkin, sound designer Tom Gibbons, video designer Ash J Woodward, fight director Sam Lyon-Behan, composer Angus MacRae, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, voice coaches Cathleen McCarron and Shereen Ibrahim, associate set designer Claudia Fragoso, associate costume designer Philip Engleheart, associate wigs, hair and make-up designer Adele Brandman, and staff director Júlia Levai.

Photo Credit: Misan Harriman

Comments