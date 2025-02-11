News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: CHURCHILL IN MOSCOW is Now Playing at the Orange Tree Theatre

Following its run at the OT, Churchill in Moscow will be available to stream through OT On Screen from Tuesday 11 – Friday 14 March.

By: Feb. 11, 2025
All new production photos have been released for Churchill in Moscow at Orange Tree Theatre ahead of press night this evening. The cast features Roger Allam as Churchill and Peter Forbes as Stalin, alonge with Alan Cox (Archie Clerk Kerr), Julius D’Silva (Vyacheslav Molotov), Tamara Greatrex (Svetlana Stalin), Jo Herbert (Sally Powell) and Elisabeth Snegir (Olga Dovzhenko)

Everything is possible in Moscow at night. The Kremlin, Moscow, 1942. A top-secret meeting between Winston Churchill (Allam) and Joseph Stalin (Forbes): one, a wealthy aristocrat from a blue-blooded line of English nobility, the other a Georgian peasant, hell-bent on destroying capitalism and the class system. Can they find common ground? As diplomats struggle to control the escalating chaos, two interpreters find themselves caught in the eye of the storm.

The world premiere of Howard Brenton’s gripping drama dramatises the meetings between two unpredictable titans as history teeters on a knife-edge.

Photo Credit: Tristram Kenton

