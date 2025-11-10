Photos: CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG UK Tour- First Look

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mischief, the multi-award-winning company behind The Play That Goes Wrong, has released new production photos by Mark Senior for its upcoming festive comedy Christmas Carol Goes Wrong. The production will begin performances at London’s Apollo Theatre on December 6, 2025, following the start of its UK tour at the Lowry in Salford.

The cast features Matt Cavendish as Max, Daniel Fraser as Chris, Sasha Frost as Sandra, Chris Leask as Trevor, Henry Lewis as Robert, Jonathan Sayer as Dennis, Greg Tannahill as Jonathan, and Nancy Zamit and Dumile Sibanda sharing the role of Annie. Understudies include Alex Bird, Will Bishop, Siobhan Cha Cha, Colm Gleeson, and Ashley Tucker.

Christmas Carol Goes Wrong is written by Mischief’s founding members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, and directed by Matt DiCarlo, who returns following his West End directorial debut The Comedy About Spies. The production is presented by Kenny Wax and Stage Presence.

The show will play a limited seven-week West End run at The Apollo Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue, from December 6, 2025, through January 25, 2026. A Gala Performance will take place on Sunday, December 14 at 5 p.m.

The UK tour launched at the Lowry in Salford and will continue to Cheltenham Everyman Theatre, Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff, and Theatre Royal Bath before its West End engagement. The production will then tour through March 2026 with stops at Nottingham Theatre Royal, the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury, the Edinburgh Festival Theatre, the King’s Theatre in Glasgow, and the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury, where the tour concludes on March 1, 2026.

This new Goes Wrong comedy follows the Cornley Amateur Dramatic Society as they attempt to stage Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, battling miscommunication, missing cast members, and escalating backstage chaos.

Production images and company headshots are available at www.ChristmasCarolGoesWrong.com.

Photo Credit: Marc Senior