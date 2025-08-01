Photos: Aimie Atkinson and More in SAVING MOZART at London's Other Palace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



You can now get a first look at the UK premiere of the new musical Saving Mozart by Charli Eglington, now playing at London’s The Other Palace until 30 August 2025.



The production features a cast of musical theatre superstars including Aimie Atkinson (Six, Pretty Woman) as Nannerl, Jack Chambers (Stiletto, The Strange Affair of Herschel Grynspan) as Mozart, Erin Caldwell (Six, Heathers) as Constanze, Jordan Luke Gage (Titanique, &Juliet) as Salieri, Douglas Hansell (Stiletto, Come From Away) as

Leopold and Gloria Onitiri (Hadestown, Upstart Crow) as Anna Maria.



The Ensemble will feature Sveva Bartolini, Harriette Benazir-White, Corey Mitchell, Anu Ogunmefun, Ebony Roy-Palmer and Alfie Simmons. Ritesh Manugula and Gleanne Purcell Brown are Off Stage Swings and Covers and the role of Little Mozart will be played by Carla Lopez Corpas & Izzie Monk.



The creative team are Writer and Composer - Charli Eglinton, Co-Director - Markus Olzinger, Co-Director and Choreographer - Taylor Walker, Costume Design - Julia Pschedezki, Set Design - Justin Williams, Sound Design - Tom Marshall, Lighting Design - Ben Jacobs and Casting Director - Ben Armstrong Casting.



Child prodigy. Musical rebel. Outcast. Icon. Step into the mind of a genius—and meet the extraordinary women who shaped, challenged, and ultimately saved him.



Inspired by Nannerl, the sister who played before he did. Driven by Leopold, the father who demanded perfection. Resurrected by Constanze, the wife who refused to let the world forget. Shunned by society. Fuelled by brilliance. This is the Mozart you’ve never met—raw, human, electric. Saving Mozart is a bold new musical based on a powerful true story of passion, defiance, and music that refused to die.



Photo credit: Danny Kaan