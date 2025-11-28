Photos: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM at Shakespeare’s Globe

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Headlong has released production images of their new production of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream which is now playing at the Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare’s Globe until 31 January 2026 ahead of a UK tour.

A Production by Headlong and Shakespeare’s Globe, with Bristol Old Vic and Leeds Playhouse, A Midsummer Night’s Dream will tour to Shakespeare North Playhouse (3-7 February 2026), Leeds Playhouse, a Headlong Associate Partner venue (14-28 February 2026), Bristol Old Vic (4-21 March 2026) and Oxford Playhouse, a Headlong Associate Partner venue (24-28 March 2026).

The cast features Hedydd Dylan as Hippolyta / Titania (The Comedy of Errors - RSC, The Merry Wives of Windsor - Globe), Dannie Harris (A Midsummer Night’s Dream - Antic Disposition, Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of)) as Ensemble / Cover, Jack Humphrey in his professional debut as Quince / Egeus, Lou Jackson in his professional debut as Demetrius / Cobweb, Pria Kalsi (The Last Quiz Night on Earth, Oxford Girls) as Flute / Child, Danny Kirrane (Skins, Jerusalem) as Bottom, Tiwa Lade (My Father’s Fable, Great Expectations) as Hermia / Mustardseed, Ben Lynn as Ensemble / Cover, Michael Marcus (The Invention of Love, Who Killed My Father) as Theseus / Oberon, David Olaniregun (Romeo and Juliet - Globe, Andor) as Lysander / Moth, Tara Tijani (The Merry Wives of Windsor, School for Scandal - RSC) as Helena / Peaseblossom, and Sergo Vares (The New Real - RSC/Headlong, People, Places & Things) as Puck.

Directed by Headlong’s Artistic Director, Holly Race Roughan and Co-Directed by Naeem Hayat, this striking new staging will continue Headlong’s lens of staging all plays like they are new plays, no matter their age or place in the public conscience, asking audiences to look at the stories they think they know afresh.

In the depths of winter, discover the magic of A Midsummer Night's Dream as you've never seen it before.

To escape a society ruled by tyrannical law, four young lovers flee to the forest beyond the city walls. But the world of the woods has been turned upside down by a fierce battle between the Fairy King and Queen, Oberon and Titania, over a stolen child.

As their quarrel deepens, others fall prey to jealousy, manipulation, and the dark spells of Oberon's unruly Puck. As day turns to night and snow begins to fall in summer, can anyone stop the dream from turning into a nightmare?

Photo credit: Helen Murray