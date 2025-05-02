Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Check out photos from the Manchester Opera House gala night featruing a performance from the company of A KNIGHT'S TALE THE MUSICAL. Check out photos from the evening.

Based on the Columbia Pictures film written and directed by Brian Hegland and starring Heath Ledger and Paul Bettany, A KNIGHT'S TALE THE MUSICAL has been adapted for stage by Irish comedy writer and actor Brona C Titley with direction by by the award-winning Rachel Kavanaugh and choreography by Olivier Award-winning Matt Cole.

Starring: Andrew Coshan as William, Emily Benjamin as Kate, Max Bennett as Chaucer, Emile Ruddock as Roland, Jay Saighal as Prince Edward, Eva Scott as What, Giles Taylor as Father, Oliver Tompsett as Count Adhemar and Meesha Turner as Jocelyn. The cast is completed by Robbie Alexander, Lauren Arney, Arcangelo Ciulla, Georgia Clements, Zac Frieze, Elliot Gooch, Gabriela Gregorian, Benedict Hastings, Danielle Huntley, Thomas Inge, Lisa Kerr, Zera Malvina-Aitken, Mehran James McCullough, Ryan North, Ryan Pidgenand Chioma Uma.

Join William Thatcher, a 14th century peasant squire, who breaks all the rules when he passes himself off as a nobleman and takes the jousting world by storm. The only thing that stands between William and his dream of becoming the World Champion of the most extreme of sports is the bad boy of the sport Count Adhemar. And when the two rivals go lance to lance at the world finals, you’d better arm yourself and hang on tight for the ride of your life!A Knight’s Tale has it all. Expect a truly rockin’ soundtrack, packed with chart-topping hits!

Photo Credit: Phil Tragen

