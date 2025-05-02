 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala

The musical is based on the Columbia Pictures film written and directed by Brian Hegland and starring Heath Ledger and Paul Bettany.

By: May. 02, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Check out photos from the Manchester Opera House gala night featruing a performance from the company of A KNIGHT'S TALE THE MUSICAL. Check out photos from the evening.
Based on the Columbia Pictures film written and directed by Brian Hegland and starring Heath Ledger and Paul Bettany, A KNIGHT'S TALE THE MUSICAL has been adapted for stage by Irish comedy writer and actor Brona C Titley with direction by by the award-winning Rachel Kavanaugh and choreography by Olivier Award-winning Matt Cole.
 
Starring: Andrew Coshan as William, Emily Benjamin as Kate, Max Bennett as Chaucer, Emile Ruddock as Roland, Jay Saighal as Prince Edward, Eva Scott as What, Giles Taylor as Father, Oliver Tompsett as Count Adhemar and Meesha Turner as Jocelyn. The cast is completed by Robbie Alexander, Lauren Arney, Arcangelo Ciulla, Georgia Clements, Zac Frieze, Elliot Gooch, Gabriela Gregorian, Benedict Hastings, Danielle Huntley, Thomas Inge, Lisa Kerr, Zera Malvina-Aitken, Mehran James McCullough, Ryan North, Ryan Pidgenand Chioma Uma.
 
Join William Thatcher, a 14th century peasant squire, who breaks all the rules when he passes himself off as a nobleman and takes the jousting world by storm. The only thing that stands between William and his dream of becoming the World Champion of the most extreme of sports is the bad boy of the sport Count Adhemar. And when the two rivals go lance to lance at the world finals, you’d better arm yourself and hang on tight for the ride of your life!A Knight’s Tale has it all. Expect a truly rockin’ soundtrack, packed with chart-topping hits! 

Photo Credit: Phil Tragen

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Chris Kowalski

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Kevin Clifton

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Kayleigh Ann Strong

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Jsky

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Jay Saighala

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Jay Darcy

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
James Cartwright

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Isobel David, Tristan Baker

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Giles Taylor

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Emily Benjamin

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Emily Benjamin

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Emile Ruddock

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Ellie Dixon

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Dianne Carson

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Dean Morris

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Dean McCullough

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Michelle McKenna, Dan Johnson

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Meesha Turner

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Meesha Turner, Andrew Coshan

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Max Bennett

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Matt Cole

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Matt Cole, Lindsay Atherton

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Maddy Lucy Dann

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Olivia Gregorian- Wilson, Amelia Gregorian

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Ena Scott, Emily Benjamin

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Ellie Dixon & Guest

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Cristian Buttaci, Cristiano Cuino, Theo Wake, Nicholas Teixiera

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Cristian Buttaci, Cristiano Cucino, Nicholas Teixiera

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Lisa Kerr

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Kimberly Hart-Simpson

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Kevin Clifton

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Tina O'Brien

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Tillie Thalia

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Thomas Singer

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Siobhan McSweeney

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Ryan Pidgen

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Rhian Sugden

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Rachel Kavanaugh

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Rachel Kavanaugh

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Oliver Tompsett

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Brona C. Titley

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Brona C. Titley, Aisling Bea

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Andrew Coshan

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Alex Mardella

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Aisling Bea

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
The Company of A KNIGHT'S TALE

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Meesha Turner

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Max Bennett, Eva Scott, Emile Ruddock

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
The Company of A KNIGHT'S TALE

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
The Company of A KNIGHT'S TALE

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
The Company of A KNIGHT'S TALE

Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala Image
Andrew Koshan

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos