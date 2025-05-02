Photos: A KNIGHT'S TALE Takes Center Stage At Manchester Opera House Gala

Check out photos from the Manchester Opera House gala night featruing a performance from the company of A KNIGHT'S TALE THE MUSICAL. Check out photos from the evening.
Based on the Columbia Pictures film written and directed by Brian Hegland and starring Heath Ledger and Paul Bettany, A KNIGHT'S TALE THE MUSICAL has been adapted for stage by Irish comedy writer and actor Brona C Titley with direction by by the award-winning Rachel Kavanaugh and choreography by Olivier Award-winning Matt Cole.
Starring: Andrew Coshan as William, Emily Benjamin as Kate, Max Bennett as Chaucer, Emile Ruddock as Roland, Jay Saighal as Prince Edward, Eva Scott as What, Giles Taylor as Father, Oliver Tompsett as Count Adhemar and Meesha Turner as Jocelyn. The cast is completed by Robbie Alexander, Lauren Arney, Arcangelo Ciulla, Georgia Clements, Zac Frieze, Elliot Gooch, Gabriela Gregorian, Benedict Hastings, Danielle Huntley, Thomas Inge, Lisa Kerr, Zera Malvina-Aitken, Mehran James McCullough, Ryan North, Ryan Pidgenand Chioma Uma.
Join William Thatcher, a 14th century peasant squire, who breaks all the rules when he passes himself off as a nobleman and takes the jousting world by storm. The only thing that stands between William and his dream of becoming the World Champion of the most extreme of sports is the bad boy of the sport Count Adhemar. And when the two rivals go lance to lance at the world finals, you’d better arm yourself and hang on tight for the ride of your life!A Knight’s Tale has it all. Expect a truly rockin’ soundtrack, packed with chart-topping hits!
Photo Credit: Phil Tragen
Chris Kowalski
Kevin Clifton
Kayleigh Ann Strong
Jsky
Jay Saighala
Jay Darcy
James Cartwright
Isobel David, Tristan Baker
Giles Taylor
Emily Benjamin
Emily Benjamin
Emile Ruddock
Ellie Dixon
Dianne Carson
Dean Morris
Dean McCullough
Michelle McKenna, Dan Johnson
Meesha Turner
Meesha Turner, Andrew Coshan
Max Bennett
Matt Cole
Matt Cole, Lindsay Atherton
Maddy Lucy Dann
Olivia Gregorian- Wilson, Amelia Gregorian
Ena Scott, Emily Benjamin
Ellie Dixon & Guest
Cristian Buttaci, Cristiano Cuino, Theo Wake, Nicholas Teixiera
Cristian Buttaci, Cristiano Cucino, Nicholas Teixiera
Lisa Kerr
Kimberly Hart-Simpson
Kevin Clifton
Tina O'Brien
Tillie Thalia
Thomas Singer
Siobhan McSweeney
Ryan Pidgen
Rhian Sugden
Rachel Kavanaugh
Rachel Kavanaugh
Oliver Tompsett
Brona C. Titley
Brona C. Titley, Aisling Bea
Andrew Coshan
Alex Mardella
Aisling Bea
The Company of A KNIGHT'S TALE
Meesha Turner
Max Bennett, Eva Scott, Emile Ruddock
The Company of A KNIGHT'S TALE
The Company of A KNIGHT'S TALE
The Company of A KNIGHT'S TALE
Andrew Koshan
Comments
To post a comment, you must register
and login
.