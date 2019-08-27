Photo Flash: The Turbine Theatre Presents TORCH SONG

Matthew Needham (Arnold), Daisy Boulton (Laurel), Dino Fetscher (Ed), Jay Lycurgo (David), Rish Shah (Alan) and Bernice Stegers (Ma) star in the Turbine Theatre's inaugural production, Torch Song, directed by Drew McOnie. Torch Song runs for a strictly limited season from 22 August - 13 October 2019.

The groundbreaking and Tony Award winning story of drag queen Arnold Beckoff (Matthew Needham - Chernobyl, HBO, Summer & Smoke, Almeida/West End) and his quest for true love in 1970s Manhattan is a hilarious and heartbreaking portrait of love, loss, sexual identity and the deep longing for family approval that drives us all forward, and drives us all crazy.

This new revival of Harvey Fierstein's dizzyingly funny and deeply touching landmark play, is presented by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills for The Turbine Theatre, and is directed by Olivier Award winning Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom, On The Town). The production features design by Ryan Laight, lighting by James Whiteside, sound by Seb Frost, with casting by Will Burton.

The Turbine Theatre is an intimate theatre with big ambitions. Everything they do revolves around one simple idea: powering the imagination.

