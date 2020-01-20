Photo Flash: See Matt Henry & More at the KINKY BOOTS Cast and Crew Screening

More2Screen presents the cinema release of the critically acclaimed Kinky Boots The Musical, the winner of every Best Musical award, which will be screened in more than 600 cinemas across the UK and Ireland on 4 and 9 February 2020. With songs from Grammy and Tony® award winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, book by legendary Broadway playwright Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles), and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (Legally Blonde, Hairspray), Kinky Boots The Musical stars the original West End leads, Matt Henry and Killian Donnelly.

See photos from the Cast and Crew screening below!

Inspired by true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie (Killian Donnelly) is a factory owner struggling to save his family business, and Lola (Matt Henry) is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learn to embrace their differences and create a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship. This unmissable musical theatre event celebrates a joyous story of British grit transforming into a high-heeled hit as it takes you from the factory floor of Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan!





