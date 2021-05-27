Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Production Shots Released for PUBLIC DOMAIN Opening in the West End

‘Public Domain’ is a dark, funny, verbatim musical about the internet: Those who own it; those who live in it; and YOU!

May. 27, 2021  

Following an acclaimed digital debut at Southwark Playhouse, this thrilling, new musical, composed entirely from the real-life words of YouTube vloggers, Instagram influencers, Facebook's tech giants, and everyday internet users now has its live world premiere in the West End.

Written and performed by the hugely talented Francesca Forristal (Oddball) and Jordan Paul Clarke (Showstoppers), this blackly comic musical follows two teenage influencers; Millie (sporty spice, health guru, buddha bowls - millennial) and Z (GCSEs existential dread, swag - generation Z), as well as featuring exclusive 'footage' of inside Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan's family home.

You're gonna get their honest, true selves... with some serious bass, obvs. Authentic, right?

It's like 'Black Mirror' but real and set to music.

"And just like that we felt a little less alone..."

'Public Domain' will perform from 27 - 30 May, 2021 at the Vaudeville theatre where COVID-19 Secure guidelines for social distancing will include robust risk mitigation, hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, contactless tickets, temperature testing and the regular deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

Cast and creative team


Book/Lyrics/Performer Francesca Forristal
Music/Lyrics/Orchestrations/Performer Jordan Paul Clarke

Director/Producer Adam Lenson
Technical Producer Christian Czornyj
Set and Costume Design Libby Todd
Lighting Design Matt Daw
Video Design/Associate Director Matt Powell
Movement Director George Lyons
Music Production/Supervision/Additional Orchestrations
Joe & Nikki Davison for Auburn Jam Music

Vloggers.... Allie Costa, Aislin Evans, Andrea Civera, Alex Lyne, Alex Covell, Alexis McGivern, Chloe Green, Callie Egan, Carmen Law, Dawn Parsonage, Donna Coulling, Eleanor Gardiner, Emma Thrower, Emily Ashbrook, Florence Roberts, Flick Isaac-Chilton, Georgia Davis, Heather Kirk, Holly Lucas, Isaac Forristal Marshall, Jenet Le Lacheur, Jean-Paul Mark Shlom, Jonas Gawe, Jonathan Reid, Joshua Newman, Julia Fu, Kaidyn Hinds, Kara McLean, Kate Cooper, Kelly Damann, Leanne Sedin, Lexi Clare, Lucy Jane Dickson, Mickey Jo Boucher, Neil Bastian, Nora Perone, Peter Parsonage, Ralph Warman and Tim Gilvin

www.nimaxtheatres.com

Photo credit: Jane Hobson

Photos: Production Shots Released for PUBLIC DOMAIN Opening in the West End

