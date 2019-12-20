Photo Flash: Jac Yarrow And More Star In SNOW WHITE AND THE SEVEN DWARFS Panto At Birmingham Hippodrome

Ahead of their opening performance tomorrow, Saturday 21 December, the cast of the fairest panto in the land gathered on stage for a first look at the dazzling costumes and sets featured in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs which plays at Birmingham Hippodrome until Sunday 2 February 2020.

The spectacular production features stunning costumes and sets along with outstanding special effects direct from the sold-out London Palladium production in 2018.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs features Lesley Joseph as the Wicked Queen, Matt Slack as Muddles, Joe McElderry as The Spirit in the Mirror, Faye Brookes as Snow White, Flawless as The Wicked Queen's Men, Doreen Tipton as The Lady in Waiting, Andrew Ryan as Nanny Annie Aspirin and Jac Yarrow as The Prince.

They are joined by Josh Bennett, George Coppen, Simeon Dyer, Craig Garner, Lee Hill, Jamie John and Blake Lisle as The Magnificent Seven.

The production is once again directed by Michael Harrison who has been at the helm of the Hippodrome pantomime for the last ten years. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is produced by Qdos Entertainment, the world's biggest pantomime producer.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs runs at Birmingham Hippodrome from Saturday 21 December 2019 - Sunday 2 February 2020. To book visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000 (4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge).

Joe McElderry, Jac Yarrow, Faye Brookes, Matt Slack, Lesley Joseph, Dorren Tipton and Andrew Ryan





