Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Southwark Playhouse

The The British Theatre Academy returns to Southwark Playhouse for a second summer season of shows.

Headlining the 2019 season in The Large is a youth production of the multi award-winning Broadway hit, Once On This Island, from the Tony Award-winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Anstasia, Seussical, Ragtime).

Once On This Island, with a poignant story and catchy Caribbean-flavoured score, received eight Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Book and Score. Its UK premiere, starring Sharon D Clarke, won the 1995 Best New Musical Olivier Award, and a critically acclaimed revival, starring Lea Salonga, has just completed a year-long Broadway run, where it was nominated for eight Tony Awards, winning Best Revival of a Musical.

This full-hearted musical tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with Daniel, a wealthy boy from the other side of her island. When Daniel is returned to his people, the fantastical gods who rule the island guide Ti Moune on a quest that will test the strength of her love gainst the powerful forces of prejudice, hatred and even death.

Once On This Island will be directed and choreographed by multi award-winning Lee Proud - Offie Award winner Best Choreographer for Grand Hotel (2016) and Allegro (2017), both staged at Southwark Playhouse.

Once On This Island will run from Friday August 9 - Saturday August 31. Press night: Wednesday 14 August at 7.30pm.

During last year's Southwark Playhouse season, Lin-Manuel Miranda surprised the cast of the British Theatre Academy's critically acclaimed production of his early musical Bring It On telling them: "You did an amazing job, I'm so proud and this was so wonderful. You made my wife cry!"

Photo Credit: Eliza Wilmot





