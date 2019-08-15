Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FAITH, HOPE AND CHARITY at the National Theatre

Artist in Residence Alexander Zeldin returns to the NT with his new play, Faith, Hope and Charity, the third piece in his trilogy of plays that tell the stories of people forced to the margins, following Beyond Caring and LOVE.

Faith, Hope and Charity takes us to the heart of our brutal and uncertain times in a radical story of redemption, perseverance and love.

In a run-down community hall on the edge of town, a woman has been cooking lunch for those in need. A choir is starting up, run by a volunteer who's looking for a new beginning. A mother is seeking help in her fight to keep her young daughter from being taken into care. An older man sits silently in the corner, the first to arrive, the last to leave.

The cast includes Nick Holder, Dayo Koleosho, Susan Lynch, Cecilia Noble, Bobby Stallwood, Hind Swareldahab and Alan Williams. The set and costume designer is Alexander's frequent collaborator, Natasha Jenkins, the lighting designer is Marc Williams, the movement director is Marcin Rudy, the sound designer is Josh Anio Grigg, the rehearsal music director is Laurie Blundell and the associate director is Diyan Zora. Production supported by The Polonsky Foundation.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Photo Credit: Sarah Lee





