Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For BERYL at Arcola Theatre

Photos have been released from the rehearsal room for the London transfer from East Riding Theatre to Arcola Theatre of 'Beryl' by actor and writer Maxine Peake.



'Beryl', directed by Marieke Audsley, will run from 16 October - 16 November 2019.



Press night is Wednesday 23 October at 7pm



The cast features Mark Conway, Jessica Duffield, Annie Kirkman and Tom Lorcan.



Meet Beryl Burton, the greatest woman on two wheels, in this trailblazing tale from actor and writer Maxine Peake.



Beryl Burton MBE, OBE - twice World Road-race Champion, five times World Pursuit Champion - was never meant to cycle.



Aged 11, a serious illness left her with a weakened heart. Doctors warned against strenuous exercise for the rest of her life.



Aged 30, branded 'the Yorkshire housewife' and with no financial sponsorship, she became the first sportswoman in history to break a men's competitive record.



Featuring a host of unforgettable characters and a great big dollop of Northern wit, Maxine Peake's freewheeling play is the extraordinary true story of a woman who pushed at the limits, took on the status quo - and won.



'Beryl', which celebrates the extraordinary sporting achievements of this inspirational cyclist, was specially commissioned as an adaptation from Maxine Peake's acclaimed 2012 Radio 4 play and marks her stage-writing debut. It received its world premiere on 30 June 2014 at the West Yorkshire Playhouse.

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You