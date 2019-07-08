Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY

Jul. 8, 2019  

The Menier Chocolate Factory is gearing up to present the UK première of the musical of Robert James Waller's bestselling novel The Bridges of Madison County in a new staging by Trevor Nunn. The production opens on 23 July, with previews from 13 July, and runs until 14 September. Public booking is now open.

Francesca is an Italian immigrant housewife living a happy existence on a farm in the American Midwest. However, when her family go off to the Iowa State Fair, she meets Robert Kincaid, a National Geographic photographer on assignment filming bridges in the area. Their initial friendship develops into a brief but passionate affair which has devastating consequences on all of their lives.

Winner of the Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Orchestrations, this is some of Jason Robert Brown's most ravishing and unforgettable music.

The production sees Trevor Nunn renew his collaboration with the Menier - he previously directed Fiddler on the Roof (currently running at the Playhouse Theatre), Lettice and Lovage, Love in Idleness (also West End), A Little Night Music (also West End and Broadway) and Aspects of Love for the company.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at HANSEL AND GRETEL at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
  • ALADDIN Celebrates Third Birthday At London's Prince Edward Theatre
  • Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
  • Lynette Linton Announces Her First Season At The Bush Theatre
  • Dame Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, and Isla Fisher Will Lead BLITHE SPIRIT Film Re-Imagining
  • Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup