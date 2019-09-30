Photo Flash: Hannah Tointon, Robert Boulter & Jack Derges to Star in Playground Theatre's International Production of 'The Jazz Age' October 2-19th

Zelda Sayre, F. Scott Fitzgerald, and Ernest Hemingway burned up the world in a fury of passion, friendship, and beauty and captured the hearts of 1920's America-and the entire world. UK stars Hannah Tointon (Hollyoaks, Inbetweeners), Robert Boulter (West End's The Inheritance) and Jack Derges (EastEnders) bring this dynamic trio to life onstage in the exceptional play "The Jazz Age," premiering at the The Playground Theatre October 2nd-October 19th. Written by the world-reknowned playwright Allan Knee, writer of Broadway's Little Women and hit film Finding Neverland and fueled by the pulsating beat of an onstage jazz band, "The Jazz Age" fuses music, literature and art to reveal the thrilling yet tragic story of these three literary legends. Three actors and three jazz musicians will immerse audiences within touching distance of this sexy, talented, dangerous trio, a trio that defined an era.

In the words of BritishTheatre.com, "something remarkable is happening at the Playground Theatre." London's hottest new Off- West End's venue, The Playground Theatre in London W10 has already fostered many bold and imaginative new works. Now joining the Playground are a quartet of Broadway producers, Jana Robbins, Craig Hafner, Sherry Wright, and Haley Swindal. Directed by Anthony Biggs and Jana Robbins, with music arrangement by Darren Berry, this thrilling international collaboration celebrates the epic drive and tragic passion that fueled this literary ménage à trois and created "The Jazz Age."

TICKET INFO:

Showing at the Playground Theatre, London, W10 6RQ from 2 TO 19 October at 7:30 P.M. (excluding Sunday 6 and 13 October)

Previews from 2 October to 3 October at 7:30 P.M. PRESS NIGHT is on Friday 4 October at 7:30 P.M.

Matinees are on Saturday 5,12, and 19 October at 2:30 P.M.

Directed as an international collaboration between Anthony Biggs and Jana Robbins, with music arrangement by Darren Berry

https://theplaygroundtheatre.london/events/the-jazz-age/

Box Office: 020 8960 0110

The Playground Theatre, Latimer Road, London W10 6RQ

Photos by Bob Workman

Robert Boulter and Hannah Tointon Robert Boulter and Jack Derges Cast of The Jazz Age Cast of The Jazz Age Cast of The Jazz Age





