Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for The Old Vic: In Camera's THE LORAX

The Old Vic: In Camera will be extending the production to family audiences and schools who continue to miss out on live theatre experiences.

Mar. 31, 2021  

Staged in celebration of Earth Day and the book's 50th anniversary of publication, David Greig and Charlie Fink's Olivier Award-nominated adaptation of Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, directed by Max Webster, is inventively transformed into a semi-staged pint-size version for THE OLD VIC: IN CAMERA series to keep young (and older) minds entertained, enchanted and empowered with its central message of protecting the planet.

THE OLD VIC: IN CAMERA series has been an important service in providing almost 100,000 people across 90 countries with live theatre throughout lockdown. For this, their fifth global live stream, they will be extending the production to family audiences and schools who continue to miss out on live theatre experiences.

For more information click HERE!


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Patti Murin: Princess Bed Head Mug
5, 6, 7, 8 Sweatshirt
Point Me Toward The Stage Onsie

Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories
Guest Blog: Rob Drummond on his new show Open Mic Photo

Guest Blog: Rob Drummond on his new show 'Open Mic'

DISENCHANTED Digital Revival Comes to Stream.Theatre Next Month Photo

DISENCHANTED Digital Revival Comes to Stream.Theatre Next Month

AMELIE THE MUSICAL Transfers to the West End in May 2021 Photo

AMELIE THE MUSICAL Transfers to the West End in May 2021

Stephen Fry Announced As Special Guest Narrator For U.ME THE MUSICAL Photo

Stephen Fry Announced As Special Guest Narrator For U.ME THE MUSICAL


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: BEETLEJUICE's Dana Steingold Invites You to Join Her Masterclass!
  • Photo Flash: Abbey Theater And SoArts Pro Present SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
  • CAPA To Host Another Round Of Its 'ApART Together' Free Facebook Concert Series
  • VIDEO: Wright State Theatre Presents THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY