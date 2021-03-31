Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for The Old Vic: In Camera's THE LORAX

Staged in celebration of Earth Day and the book's 50th anniversary of publication, David Greig and Charlie Fink's Olivier Award-nominated adaptation of Dr. Seuss' The Lorax, directed by Max Webster, is inventively transformed into a semi-staged pint-size version for THE OLD VIC: IN CAMERA series to keep young (and older) minds entertained, enchanted and empowered with its central message of protecting the planet.

THE OLD VIC: IN CAMERA series has been an important service in providing almost 100,000 people across 90 countries with live theatre throughout lockdown. For this, their fifth global live stream, they will be extending the production to family audiences and schools who continue to miss out on live theatre experiences.

