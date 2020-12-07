Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for Old Vic: In Camera â€“A CHRISTMAS CAROL Starring Andrew Lincoln

Rehearsal images have been released today for this year's OLD VIC: IN CAMERA version of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol starring Andrew Lincoln (AMC's The Walking Dead) as Ebenezer Scrooge. Directed by Matthew Warchus, the festive favorite returns for its fourth year and this time will be streamed live from The Old Vic stage for 16 live performances December 12 - 24, 2020. As with previous OLD VIC: IN CAMERA streams, the empty auditorium will be the show's backdrop but this production will be, for the first time in the series, presented as a full-scale show with live musicians, theatrical lighting, set and costumes, and with a cast of 18 performers. In total, 80 freelance creatives, actors and musicians will be employed to create this year's production.

Check out photos below!

Cast joining Andrew this year will be, amongst others, Melissa Allan, Rosanna Bates, John Dagleish, Tim van Eyke, Sam Lathwood, Eugene McCoy, Myra McFadyen, Gloria Obianyo, Maria Omakinwa, Golda Rosheuvel, Michael Rouse, Clive Rowe and Sam Townsend. With Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Lara Mehmet, Lenny Rush and Eleanor Stollery sharing the role of Tiny Tim.

Matthew Warchus' production of Jack Thorne 's A Christmas Carol premiered at The Old Vic in 2017 and made its Broadway debut at New York's Lyceum Theatre last year. It's now nominated for five 2020 Tony Awards.

There are 80,000 tickets available throughout the run from Â£10-Â£65 (currency exchange rates apply), with all ticket prices offering the same view. Audiences only need to buy one ticket to watch with a group on the same screen; and, if they plan on watching together on the same screen, a group of four could get to experience this production for as little as Â£2.50 per person or a maximum of Â£20 per person.

Through staging and pricing the production in this way, The Old Vic hopes that it will breakeven and any profits that are made will go towards funding the charitable activities of The Old Vic: artistic, education and community work that serves its beneficiaries. During the pandemic The Old Vic has seen a 75% reduction in box office income for live performances - its main source of income. Yet its core costs remain, supporting staff and its Grade II* listed building as well as continuing with outreach work within communities who need it more than ever.

As the challenges and uncertainties of the pandemic continue we all, now more than ever, feel the need for connection, joy and hope - especially at this time of year. All those who celebrate the festive season will be preparing to do things slightly differently this year and could be facing the prospect of being separated from family and loved ones. Their hope is that they can bring a traditional Old Vic Christmas into thousands of homes across the world connecting families, friends and also strangers through this powerful story and collective experience.

IN CONVERSATION

On December 17 3pm ET / 2pm CT / 12pm PT (US), radio and television broadcaster Dermot O'Leary will return to host the second of their live OLD VIC: IN CONVERSATION series as he is joined by Andrew Lincoln to discuss being part of this year's production.

They want to bring the show to as many people as possible this year and want to particularly recognize those who are disproportionately affected by the pandemic. They have announced that all UK nursing homes and all state schools in the boroughs of Lambeth and Southwark will receive a free link for the show. Also, this year, despite not being able to fundraise in person, they continue in their commitment and have announced FoodCycle as their Charity Partner for 2020. FoodCycle provides nutritious meals and conversation to communities across the country. They have also shared that writer Jack Thorne, together with his wife Rachel, has generously pledged to match all A Christmas Carol FoodCycle donations received from the public up to Â£250,000. They hope this will inspire people to support, and donations can be given directly through foodcycle.org.uk/theoldvic

