Photo Flash: First Look at the West End Transfer of VINCENT RIVER

Ahead of press night on Tuesday 21 May, new production photos have been released of Louise Jameson and Thomas Mahy in VINCENT RIVER by Philip Ridley, directed by Robert Chevara, at Trafalgar Studios 16th May - 22nd June.



Davey has seen something he can never forget. Anita has been forced to flee her home. Tonight, they meet for the first time... and their lives will change forever.



Philip Ridley's modern classic was a huge success when it premiered at Hampstead Theatre in 2000, and a West End smash at Trafalgar Studios in 2007. This production was seen at London's Park Theatre in 2018. Thrilling, heartbreaking and darkly humorous by turns, its now seen as one of the most powerful explorations of hate crime - and society's need to crush 'difference' - ever written.



The production will run from Thursday 16 May to Saturday 22 June.



Produced by Danielle Tarento in association with Steven M. Levy, by arrangement with Celia Dugua and Park Theatre.

Photo Credit: Scott Rylander





