Photo Flash: First Look at TUMULUS at Soho Theatre

When Anthony's one-night stand is found dead on Hampstead Heath, everyone assumes that he is another casualty of London's chemsex culture.



When a second body is discovered, Anthony suspects foul play and is thrust into a heart-pounding journey to uncover the truth.

Inspired by a true story, this sharp and witty modern thriller by Christopher Adams, directed by Matt Steinberg, has all of the ingredients of a nail-biting murder mystery - a troubled detective, lying witnesses, spurned lovers and red-herrings.



Just three actors play over 40 roles between them, creating digitally generated voices and orchestrating live foley sound effects.

This award-winning thriller sold out at VAULT Festival 2018, and now transfers to Soho Theatre for a limited time.

Box office: 020 7478 0100

www.sohotheatre.com