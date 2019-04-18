Photo Flash: First Look at TUMULUS at Soho Theatre
Atmospheric production photos have been released from Tumulus, opening tonight, at Soho Theatre.
When Anthony's one-night stand is found dead on Hampstead Heath, everyone assumes that he is another casualty of London's chemsex culture.
When a second body is discovered, Anthony suspects foul play and is thrust into a heart-pounding journey to uncover the truth.
Inspired by a true story, this sharp and witty modern thriller by Christopher Adams, directed by Matt Steinberg, has all of the ingredients of a nail-biting murder mystery - a troubled detective, lying witnesses, spurned lovers and red-herrings.
Just three actors play over 40 roles between them, creating digitally generated voices and orchestrating live foley sound effects.
This award-winning thriller sold out at VAULT Festival 2018, and now transfers to Soho Theatre for a limited time.
Box office: 020 7478 0100
www.sohotheatre.com
Photo Credit: Darren Bell
Ian Hallard, Harry Lister Smith, and Ciaran Owens
Harry Lister Smith, Ian Hallard
Harry Lister Smith, Ian Hallard
Harry Lister Smith, Ciaran Owens
Harry Lister Smith, Ciaran Owens, Ian Hallard
Harry Lister Smith, Ciaran Owens
Harry Lister Smith, Ciaran Owens
Ciaran Owens, Harry Lister Smith
Ciaran Owens
Ciaran Owens