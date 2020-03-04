Photo Flash: First Look at THE LAST FIVE YEARS at Southwark Playhouse

The Last Five Years comes to Southwark Playhouse, in a new production directed by Jonathan O'Boyle. The cast is Molly Lynch and Oli Higginson. The show will run from 28 February to 28 March 2020 with a press night on Wednesday, 4 March at 7.30pm.

Jason Robert Brown's Drama Desk Award winning musical, The Last Five Years, is an emotionally powerful and intimate show about two New Yorkers who fall in and out of love over the course of five years. The musical's unconventional structure unfolds as Cathy tells her story in reverse, from the end of their turbulent relationship, whilst Jamie tells his story chronologically from the spark of their initial meeting. The two characters meet only once, at their wedding in the middle of the show. Now, this iconic musical returns to London, in a bold new production with the actors onstage at all times and playing the piano to add a new narrative dimension to the story, accompanied by a full four piece band led by George Dyer. Casting is by Jane Deitch.

Tickets: www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk or 020 7407 0234

