Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre

The Donmar Warehouse's sold-out production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Sweat by Lynn Nottage will transfer to London's Gielgud Theatre for a limited 6 week run from Friday 7 June 2019.

The original Donmar Warehouse cast will be returning to reprise their roles, includingMartha Plimpton, Claire Perkins, Leanne Best, Patrick Gibson, Osy Ikhile, Wil Johnson, Stuart McQuarrie, Sule Rimi and Sebastian Viveros.



Sweat is the Pulitzer Prize-winning play that Lynn Nottage wrote following her experience.

Centered around the friendships of factory workers and set in an all-American bar, the play explores the relationships, resentments and fears of a community left divided by de-industrialisation. Simmering racial tensions and mounting anger lead to a devastating outcome for the residents of Reading, Pennsylvania.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You