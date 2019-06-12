Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre

Jun. 12, 2019  

The Donmar Warehouse's sold-out production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Sweat by Lynn Nottage will transfer to London's Gielgud Theatre for a limited 6 week run from Friday 7 June 2019.

The original Donmar Warehouse cast will be returning to reprise their roles, includingMartha Plimpton, Claire Perkins, Leanne Best, Patrick Gibson, Osy Ikhile, Wil Johnson, Stuart McQuarrie, Sule Rimi and Sebastian Viveros.


Sweat is the Pulitzer Prize-winning play that Lynn Nottage wrote following her experience.

Centered around the friendships of factory workers and set in an all-American bar, the play explores the relationships, resentments and fears of a community left divided by de-industrialisation. Simmering racial tensions and mounting anger lead to a devastating outcome for the residents of Reading, Pennsylvania.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre
Clare Perkins

Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre
Clare Perkins

Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre
Clare Perkins, Martha Plimpton, Stuart McQuarrie, and Leanne Best

Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre
Leanne Best, Martha Plimpton

Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre
Leanne Best

Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre
Leanne Best, Clare Perkins, Martha Plimpton

Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre
Martha Plimpton

Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre
Martha Plimpton

Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre
Martha Plimpton, Patrick Gibson, Osy Ikhile and Stuart McQuarrie

Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre
Osy Ikhile, Patrick Gibson

Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre
Osy Ikhile, Patrick Gibson

Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre
Osy Ikhile

Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre
Patrick Gibson, Stuart McQuarrie

Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre
Sebastian Capitan Viveros, and Stuart McQuarrie

Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre
Sebastian Capitan Viveros

Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre
Stuart McQuarrie

Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre
Sule Rimi

Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre
Wil Johnson and Osy Ikhile



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre
  • Alex Ferns, Marc Elliott & Philip McKinley Join West End Cast Of THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Orange Tree's WHILE THE SUN SHINES
  • Alfie Boe and Danielle De Niese Announce Royal Albert Hall Show
  • THE COMEDY ABOUT A BANK ROBBERY Announces UK Tour Cast to Take Over the West End
  • Photo Flash: First Look at Audrey Brisson and Danny Mac in AMELIE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup