Photo Flash: First Look at SWEAT at the Gielgud Theatre
The Donmar Warehouse's sold-out production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Sweat by Lynn Nottage will transfer to London's Gielgud Theatre for a limited 6 week run from Friday 7 June 2019.
The original Donmar Warehouse cast will be returning to reprise their roles, includingMartha Plimpton, Claire Perkins, Leanne Best, Patrick Gibson, Osy Ikhile, Wil Johnson, Stuart McQuarrie, Sule Rimi and Sebastian Viveros.
Sweat is the Pulitzer Prize-winning play that Lynn Nottage wrote following her experience.
Centered around the friendships of factory workers and set in an all-American bar, the play explores the relationships, resentments and fears of a community left divided by de-industrialisation. Simmering racial tensions and mounting anger lead to a devastating outcome for the residents of Reading, Pennsylvania.
Photo Credit: Johan Persson
Clare Perkins, Martha Plimpton, Stuart McQuarrie, and Leanne Best
Leanne Best, Martha Plimpton
Leanne Best
Leanne Best, Clare Perkins, Martha Plimpton
Martha Plimpton, Patrick Gibson, Osy Ikhile and Stuart McQuarrie
Osy Ikhile, Patrick Gibson
Osy Ikhile, Patrick Gibson
Osy Ikhile
Patrick Gibson, Stuart McQuarrie
Sebastian Capitan Viveros, and Stuart McQuarrie
Sebastian Capitan Viveros
Wil Johnson and Osy Ikhile