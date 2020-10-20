Photo Flash: First Look at Rob Houchen and Celinde Schoenmaker in MARRY ME A LITTLE

The production runs until 8 November.

The Barn Theatre have today released production photos of Rob Houchen (Les Misérables, The Light in the Piazza) and Celinde Schoenmaker (Rocketman, The Phantom of the Opera) in the theatre new revival production of the Stephen Sondheim musical Marry Me A Little.

Rob Houchen and Celinde Schoenmaker star in the new revival production in Cirencester until 8 November.

Conceived by Craig Lucas and Norman René, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, the charming and bittersweet one-act musical follows two ex-lovers as they explore their secret, unshared fantasies whilst they are left alone in their studio apartments on a Saturday night.

The production breathes new theatrical life and meaning to a collection of trunk songs that were culled from the original productions of some of Sondheim's iconic musicals including Follies, Company and A Little Night Music.

Last year Rob Houchen and Celinde Schoenmaker starred alongside one another in the 2019 London premiere of the Adam Guettel musical The Light in the Piazza at the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall. They later reprised their roles for the production's American transfer to the Los Angeles Opera in October 2019.

The production is directed by Kirk Jameson (Just So, Madagascar) with musical staging by Sam Spencer-Lane (The Last Five Years, Aspects of Love), set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly (Daddy Long Legs, Aspects of Love), musical direction by Arlene McNaught (SIX, Little Miss Sunshine), lighting design by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner (Henry V, Private Peaceful), sound design by Harry Smith (Henry V, Private Peaceful) and projection design by Benjamin Collins (Henry V).

