Photo Flash: First Look at Peter Andre in THRILLER LIVE

We've got your first look at Peter Andre on stage last night starting his 2-week season guest starring in the West End production of THRILLER LIVE!

Thriller Live is a non-stop concert featuring all of the greatest hits from a career spanning the Jackson 5 to Thriller, the world's best-selling album with more than 105 million copies sold to date.

Thriller Live is unlike other West End musicals. There is no script or story, it is instead an eye-popping celebration of the Jacksons' music legacy, bringing to life on stage distinctive high-energy dancing and the pulsating sound of many of pop's greatest hits. The show changes each year with new numbers added, and features specially created video footage and effects and dazzling choreography by the show's award-winning

director, Gary Lloyd.

Thriller Live first Moonwalked into the Lyric Theatre on Shaftesbury Avenue in 2009 and it holds the record as the longest ever run of a show since the theatre opened in December 1888.Thriller Live has now been seen by over 5 million people in 33 countries and played over 6,500 performances worldwide, never failing to get a standing ovation!

Photo Credit: Betty Zapata





