Photo Flash: First Look at EDUCATING RITA, Now Playing at the Minack Theatre

Performances began on Tuesday 18 August and the season will run until Saturday 29 August.

Aug. 21, 2020  

The acclaimed 40th anniversary production of Willy Russell's EDUCATING RITA is now playing at the Minack Theatre, Cornwall, England. The production was on a UK Tour when the Government closed theatres, but is now able to open with social distancing.

The production stars Stephen Tompkinson as Frank and Jessica Johnson as Rita and is directed by Max Roberts.

Check out the photos below!


