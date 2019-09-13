Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre

BIG The Musical is currently in previews at the Dominion Theatre, with a Gala Night in aid of Make-A-Wish on Tuesday 17 September 2019.



Based on the smash-hit movie starring Tom Hanks, BIG The Musical stars Jay McGuiness, Wendi Peters, Kimberley Walsh and Matthew Kelly.



BIG is a joyous, heart-warming musical about 12 year-old Josh Baskin who longs to be big. When a mysterious Zoltar machine grants his wish, he finds himself trapped inside an adult's body and he is forced to live and work in a grown-up world, but his childlike innocence has a transforming effect on the adults he encounters.



With music by David Shire and lyrics by Richard Maltby, BIG The Musical has a book by John Weidman and direction and choreography by Morgan Young. It is produced by Michael Rose, Damien Sanders and Paul Gregg for Encore Theatre Productions Limited.





