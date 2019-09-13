Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre

Sep. 13, 2019  

BIG The Musical is currently in previews at the Dominion Theatre, with a Gala Night in aid of Make-A-Wish on Tuesday 17 September 2019.

Based on the smash-hit movie starring Tom Hanks, BIG The Musical stars Jay McGuiness, Wendi Peters, Kimberley Walsh and Matthew Kelly.

BIG is a joyous, heart-warming musical about 12 year-old Josh Baskin who longs to be big. When a mysterious Zoltar machine grants his wish, he finds himself trapped inside an adult's body and he is forced to live and work in a grown-up world, but his childlike innocence has a transforming effect on the adults he encounters.

With music by David Shire and lyrics by Richard Maltby, BIG The Musical has a book by John Weidman and direction and choreography by Morgan Young. It is produced by Michael Rose, Damien Sanders and Paul Gregg for Encore Theatre Productions Limited.

Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre
Wendi Peters

Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre
Vicki Davids, Kimberley Walsh, Tash Holway

Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre
Cast

Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre
Cast

Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre
Matthew Kelly and cast

Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre
Matthew Kelly and Jay McGuinness

Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre
Kimberley Walsh, Jay McGuiness, and cast

Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre
Kimberley Walsh, Jay McGuiness, and cast

Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre
Jay McGuiness

Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre
Jay McGuiness

Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre
Jay McGuiness and cast

Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre
Jay McGuiness and Matthew Kelly

Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre
Jay McGuiness and Matthew Kelly

Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre
Jay McGuiness and Kimberley Walsh

Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre
Jay McGuiness and Kimberley Walsh

Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre
Jay McGuiness and Kimberley Walsh

Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre
Big The Musical performed at the Dominion Theatre Jay McGuiness as Josh, Kimberley Walsh as Susan

Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre
Big The Musical performed at the Dominion Theatre Jay McGuiness as Josh, Kimberley Walsh as Susan

Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre

Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Leaf Music Proudly Presents 'Origins' The Debut Album from Duo Kalysta
  • Go Back In Time To December '63 With The Original Jersey Boys Tribute
  • Bronx Music Heritage Center's Fall Season Features Jazz, Music From Immigrant Groups & More
  • Dejhare Officially Releases Anticipated Album 'Unbreakable'