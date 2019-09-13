Photo Flash: First Look at BIG at the Dominion Theatre
BIG The Musical is currently in previews at the Dominion Theatre, with a Gala Night in aid of Make-A-Wish on Tuesday 17 September 2019.
Based on the smash-hit movie starring Tom Hanks, BIG The Musical stars Jay McGuiness, Wendi Peters, Kimberley Walsh and Matthew Kelly.
BIG is a joyous, heart-warming musical about 12 year-old Josh Baskin who longs to be big. When a mysterious Zoltar machine grants his wish, he finds himself trapped inside an adult's body and he is forced to live and work in a grown-up world, but his childlike innocence has a transforming effect on the adults he encounters.
With music by David Shire and lyrics by Richard Maltby, BIG The Musical has a book by John Weidman and direction and choreography by Morgan Young. It is produced by Michael Rose, Damien Sanders and Paul Gregg for Encore Theatre Productions Limited.
Wendi Peters
Vicki Davids, Kimberley Walsh, Tash Holway
Cast
Matthew Kelly and cast
Matthew Kelly and Jay McGuinness
Kimberley Walsh, Jay McGuiness, and cast
Jay McGuiness and cast
Jay McGuiness and Matthew Kelly
Jay McGuiness and Kimberley Walsh
Big The Musical performed at the Dominion Theatre Jay McGuiness as Josh, Kimberley Walsh as Susan
