Photo Flash: Clive Owen, Anna Gunn Star in THE NIGHT OF THE IGUANA

Get a first look inside Tennessee William's The Night of the Iguana which begins a strictly limited season at the Noël Coward Theatre on Saturday 6th July.

The cast is led by Golden Globe-winner Clive Owen (Closer, Children of Men) who returns to the West End as Rev. T. Lawrence Shannon for the first time in 18 years; Lia Williams (The Crown, Mary Stuart) as Hannah Jelkes; two-time Emmy Award-winner Anna Gunn(Deadwood, Breaking Bad) in her West End debut as Maxine Faulk and Julian Glover (Game of Thrones) as Nonno.

Alasdair Baker (The Bear, The Strangers) joins the cast as Herr Fahrenkopf; Timothy Blore (Edward II, Ghost About the House) as Wolfgang; Emma Canning (Heart in Cardio, Towers) as Charlotte Goodall; Karin Carlson(Ladies in Waiting) as Hilda; Ian Drysdale (Network) as Jake Latta; Manuel Pacific (West Side Story, The Most Amazing Story Ever Sung) as Pancho; Faz Singhateh (Henry V) as Hank; Finty Williams (A Pack of Lies, The Divide) as Miss Fellowes, and Penelope Woodman (The Last Ship, Mary Poppins) as Frau Fahrenkopf.Madeleine Day, Mufrida Hayes, Andrew McDonald and David Young complete the company.

The Night Of The Iguana is directed by James Macdonald, (whose West End credits include the acclaimed recent production of Who's Afraid Of Virginia Woolf, The Father and The Changing Room) and is designed by Tony, Olivier and OBIE-award winning Rae Smith. Neil Austin is Lighting Designer, and Max Pappenheim is Sound Designer.

Performances began Saturday 6 July (Press Night: Tuesday 16 July at 7:00pm).

Thrown together for one eventful night that pulses with conflicting passions and a surprising edge of humour, a group of tourists including Shannon, a disgraced priest and a troubled artist Hannah arrive at a remote coastal Mexican hotel run by the beautifully sensual Maxine. One night brings them together, and will leave them forever altered. What path will they choose?

