Photo Flash: Check Out Production Shots of Old Vic: In Camera A CHRISTMAS CAROL Starring Andrew Lincoln

Production images have been released today for this year's OLD VIC: IN CAMERA version of Jack Thorne's A Christmas Carol starring Andrew Lincoln (AMC's The Walking Dead) as Ebenezer Scrooge. Directed by Matthew Warchus, the festive favorite has returned for its fourth year and this time is streamed live from The Old Vic stage for 16 live performances now through December 24, 2020. As with previous OLD VIC: IN CAMERA streams, the empty auditorium will be the show's backdrop but this production will be, for the first time in the series, presented as a full-scale show with live musicians, theatrical lighting, set and costumes, and with a cast of 18 performers. In total, 80 freelance creatives, actors and musicians will be employed to create this year's production.

See photos below!

Cast joining Andrew this year are, amongst others, Melissa Allan, Rosanna Bates, John Dagleish, Tim van Eyken, Sam Lathwood, Eugene McCoy, Myra McFadyen, Gloria Obianyo, Maria Omakinwa, Golda Rosheuvel, Michael Rouse, Clive Rowe and Sam Townsend. With Rayhaan Kufuor-Gray, Lara Mehmet, Lenny Rush and Eleanor Stollery sharing the role of Tiny Tim.

There are 80,000 tickets available throughout the run from £10-£65 (currency exchange rates apply), with all ticket prices offering the same view. Audiences only need to buy one ticket to watch with a group on the same screen; and, if they plan on watching together on the same screen, a group of four could get to experience this production for as little as £2.50 per person or a maximum of £20 per person.

Through staging and pricing the production in this way, The Old Vic hopes that it will breakeven and any profits that are made will go towards funding the charitable activities of The Old Vic: artistic, education and community work that serves its beneficiaries. During the pandemic The Old Vic has seen a 75% reduction in box office income for live performances - its main source of income. Yet its core costs remain, supporting staff and its Grade II* listed building as well as continuing with outreach work within communities who need it more than ever.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan



Gloria Obianyo and Andrew Lincoln



Eugene McCoy



Samuel Townsend



Michael Rouse and Andrew Lincoln



Melissa Allan



Maria Omakinwa



John Dagleish



Golda Rosheuvel and Andrew Lincoln



Gloria Obianyo



Tim van Eyken, Sam Lathwood and Rosanna Bates



The Cast



The Cast



The Cast



The Cast



The Cast



The Cast



Gloria Obianyo and Andrew Lincoln



Clive Rowe, Michael Rouse and Andrew Lincoln



Clive Rowe



Andrew Lincoln, Clive Rowe, and Gloira Obianyo



Andrew Lincoln



Andrew Lincoln



Andrew Lincoln



Andrew Lincoln



Gloria Obianyo and Andrew Lincoln