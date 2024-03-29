Photo: Check Out All New Artwork For Ian McKellen-Led PLAYER KINGS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Player Kings, led by Ian McKellen, has released all new artwork ahead of its first preview in the West End this Monday 1 April. The production will go on a UK tour following its West End run at the Noël Coward Theatre, 1 April – 22 June 2024.

Check out the photo below!

Adapted by Robert Icke from William Shakespeare’s Henry IV, Parts 1 and 2, starring Ian McKellen, Toheeb Jimoh and Richard Coyle. The production, directed by Icke, opens at the Noël Coward Theatre, 1 April – 22 June 2024 (Press Night: 11 April), before touring to Bristol Hippodrome (3 – 6 July 2024), Birmingham Alexandra (10 – 13 July 2024), Norwich Theatre Royal (17 – 20 July 2024) and Newcastle Theatre Royal (24 - 27 July 2024).

A divided country, leadership crumbling, corruption in the air. Welcome to England. Hal wasn't born to be king. Only now, it seems, he will be. His father longs for him to leave behind his friends in the taverns of Eastcheap, most notably the infamous John Falstaff. War is on the horizon. But will Hal ever come good?

The cast comprises Ian McKellen as Sir John Falstaff, Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso & Romeo and Juliet) as Prince Harry and Richard Coyle (Ink & Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) as King Henry IV, with Raphael Akuwudike (Prince John), Sara Beharrell (Snare/Davy), Samuel Edward-Cook (Hotspur/Pistol), Geoffrey Freshwater (Bardolph), James Garnon (Worcester/Justice Silence), Alice Hayes (Messenger), Henry Jenkinson (Harcourt), Nigel Lister (Northumberland/Francis) Annette McLaughlin (Warwick), Mark Monero (Peto), Hywel Morgan (Sir Walter Blunt), Joseph Mydell (Lord Chief Justice), Clare Perkins (Mistress Quickly), Daniel Rabin (Poins), David Semark (Sir Richard Vernon), David Shelley (Sheriff), Robin Soans (Justice Shallow), Tafline Steen (Doll Tearsheet/Lady Percy) and Perry Williams (Douglas/Prince Thomas) completing the cast.