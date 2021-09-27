Photo: All New Promo Image Released For 'NIGHT, MOTHER Starring Stockard Channing and Rebecca Night

A new image has been released for Hampstead Theatre's production of the astonishing Pulitzer Prize-winning play 'night, Mother by Marsha Norman. Featuring Stockard Channing and Rebecca Night, with direction by the theatre's Artistic Director, Roxana Silbert, 'night, Mother will run from 22 October until 4 December 2021.

Check out the photo below!

'night, Mother received its UK Premiere at Hampstead Theatre in 1985, following a smash-hit Broadway debut and four Tony Award nominations.

'night, Mother, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama (1983) and the Susan Smith Blackburn Award (1982-83), explores a mother and a daughter's lives, relationships and up-to-the-minute life defining choices with unblinking honesty, raw humour and suspense.

Marsha Norman is a multi-award-winning screenwriter, novelist and playwright. Her other plays include Getting Out and an adaptation of Louise Erdrich's novel The Master Butchers Singing Club. She won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for The Secret Garden.

"I am worried about you, but I'm going to do what I can before I go. We're not just going to sit around tonight. I made a list of things."

Stockard Channing stars as Thelma Cates, who shares the old family home out in the sticks with her daughter Jessie (Rebecca Night). This particularly quiet evening seems no different to any other - one of grocery lists, crochet, television, hot chocolate and caramels. But enough is enough for Jessie and a shattering revelation is in the air. As this may prove to be the last evening they share, it seems they have much to talk about...

Multi Emmy Award winner Stockard Channing plays Thelma. Channing's screen credits include Grease, The West Wing, The Business of Strangers (which earned her a London Film Critics Circle Award) and Six Degrees of Separation, which earned her both an Oscar and Golden Globe nomination, following an Olivier nomination when she originated the role on stage. Other stage credits include A Day in the Death of Joe Egg (1985), for which she won a Best Actress Tony Award, and Apologia (2018) in London and New York.

Rebecca Night will play the role of Jessie. Rebecca returns to Hampstead Theatre having previously starred in The Meeting (2015) and Terry Johnson's Prism (2017). Other theatre credits include The Grapes of Wrath (Chichester Festival Theatre) and The Importance of Being Earnest (Vaudeville Theatre). Screen credits include Fanny Hill (2007), Wuthering Heights (2009) and Maigret (2016).

Roxana Silbert is Artistic Director of Hampstead Theatre. Previously, she was Artistic Director of Birmingham REP and Paines Plough. She has been Associate Director at the Royal Shakespeare Company, Literary Director of the Traverse Theatre, and Associate Director at the Royal Court Theatre. 'night, Mother will be her second Main Stage production as Hampstead's Artistic Director following the critically acclaimed The Haystack. She has most recently directed Raya Downstairs.

She will be joined by designer Ti Green, lighting designer Rick Fisher, sound designer John Leonard, Voice & Dialect Stephen Kemble and Assistant Director Nikhil Vyas.